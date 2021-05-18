Shree Malani Foams Pvt Ltd wins the Star Export House Award by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry

You would like to read
Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 18 (ANI/Business Wire India): Shree Malani Foams Pvt. Ltd. won the coveted 'Star Export House' award from the Ministry of Commerce & Industry. The certification is valid for 5 years between 2021 to 2026.
With this notable development, Shree Malani Foams Pvt. Ltd. has emerged as the first and only mattress and mattress components company to be awarded this honour in the past 5 years.
The win solidifies Shree Malani Foams' stance as the most preferred destination for prominent international buyers on the back of superlative quality and process compliance, audits and controls, and government recognition.
The only company with AEO-Tier 2 compliance for Supply Chain Security and Process Management, Shree Malani Foams is the largest exporter of mattress and mattress components from India with supplies to Russia, Europe, USA, Middle East, South Korea, among others.
"Shree Malani Foams has been setting new, innovation-led benchmarks in the comfort & bedding industry by partnering with international furniture and retail brands for global supplies. We are honoured to receive this prestigious recognition from the Ministry of Commerce & Industry and will continue to build on our offerings to deliver exceptional value to our global consumer base," said Siddharth Malani, Managing Director, Shree Malani Foams Pvt. Ltd., while speaking on the recognition.
With fully integrated in-house manufacturing in Hyderabad, Shree Malani Foams is completely aligned with the Government of India's Make in India initiative. It is the leading supplier of PU foam for comfort and bedding among other technical applications.
