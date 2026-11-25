VMPL Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 25: As rapid urbanization and mega-infrastructure projects reshape South India's skyline, the demand for specialized, high-performance reinforcement steel has reached an all-time high. Responding to the evolving engineering needs of modern construction, Devashree Ispat Pvt. Ltd.-the manufacturer behind flagship brand Shree TMT-has expanded its product portfolio with the introduction of two specialized performance grades: SHREE TMT XTRA Fe 550D and SHREE TMT XTRA Fe 550D CRS, complementing its established SHREE TMT XTRA Fe 550 line. With this strategic expansion, Shree TMT now offers a comprehensive three-grade portfolio unified by its signature 3X Rib-on-Rib geometry, engineered to deliver superior mechanical interlock and stronger anchorage with surrounding concrete.

Engineering Beyond Standard Strength: The Two New Additions While conventional reinforcement bars often force builders to choose between raw strength and flexibility, Shree TMT's expanded lineup addresses specific structural and environmental challenges: * SHREE TMT XTRA Fe 550D (High Strength + Enhanced Ductility): Designed for high-rise residential towers, bridges, and heavy-load commercial structures, the Fe 550D grade combines a minimum yield strength of 565 N/mm² (exceeding BIS norms of 550 N/mm²) with superior elongation (16.0% minimum) and controlled carbon levels. This provides structures with greater deformation capacity and seismic resilience. * SHREE TMT XTRA Fe 550D CRS (Corrosion-Resistant Steel): Tailored for infrastructure exposed to moisture, coastal humidity, underground water tables, and aggressive soil conditions, the Fe 550D CRS grade integrates corrosion-resistant alloy chemistry (Chromium, Copper, Nickel, Molybdenum, and Phosphorus) without compromising on strength or bendability.

Speaking on the product launch, Mr. Karan Goenka, CEO - Rolling Division, Devashree Ispat Pvt. Ltd., said: "Modern construction across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka demands application-specific steel rather than a one-size-fits-all approach. With the addition of SHREE TMT XTRA Fe 550D and Fe 550D CRS alongside our flagship Fe 550 grade-all unified by our 3X Rib-on-Rib design-we are empowering structural engineers, developers, and individual home builders to choose the exact combination of strength, ductility, and corrosion resistance their projects require." Six Decades of Market Leadership and Institutional Trust Tracing its steelmaking roots back to 1966 under the Goenka family, Devashree Ispat Pvt. Ltd. has grown into a ₹1,500+ crore enterprise with an integrated manufacturing facility in Shadnagar, Telangana. Operating with an in-house melting capacity of 4,50,000 MTPA and a rolling mill capacity of 4,00,000 MTPA, the company maintains end-to-end metallurgical control-from billet casting to finished TMT bars ranging from 8 mm to 32 mm.

This uncompromising focus on consistency has cemented Shree TMT's reputation as the best steel in Hyderabad for both institutional builders and retail consumers. Today, the brand powers landmark projects for marquee developers such as Aparna Constructions, My Home Group, Prestige Group, Rajapushpa, Meenakshi, and MEIL, supported by a robust distribution network of over 400 retail outlets across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka. Furthermore, Shree TMT's technical reliability is backed by rigorous verification. Its in-house quality control laboratory is accredited by NABL (ISO/IEC 17025:2017), conducting batch-wise chemical, mechanical, weight-per-metre, and bend/rebend testing. Consequently, the brand holds prestigious vendor approvals from the Government of Telangana (included in the State Schedule of Rates), APCRDA and ADCL for Amaravati Capital City infrastructure works, NHAI, Indian Railways, and Hindustan Shipyard Ltd.

Leading the Green Steel Revolution in South India Beyond structural strength, Shree TMT is setting benchmarks in sustainable manufacturing-a key factor positioning it among the best TMT steel in Telangana for eco-conscious construction. Through Direct Hot Charging technology, which reduces coal consumption during rolling, and the utilization of over 46,223 MWh of renewable energy in FY 2025-26, the company has significantly lowered its carbon footprint. These initiatives have earned Shree TMT a 5-Star Green Steel Rating from the National Institute of Secondary Steel Technology (NISST) under the Ministry of Steel, the CII GreenPro Ecolabel Certification, and official membership with the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC).

Highlighting the company's long-term vision, Mr. Prakash Goenka, Managing Director, Devashree Ispat Pvt. Ltd., stated: "For six decades, our focus has been on building trust through manufacturing discipline and verified quality. Today, as India transitions toward resilient and environmentally responsible infrastructure, we are proud to pair our expanded high-performance product portfolio with industry-leading green steel practices-ensuring that every structure built with Shree TMT stands the test of time while supporting a greener tomorrow." As South India accelerates its investment in smart cities, green buildings, and resilient infrastructure, Shree TMT's expanded product range reinforces its position among the top TMT bar manufacturers in Hyderabad, delivering steel that builds stronger, greener, and longer-lasting structures.

About Shree TMT: Manufactured by Hyderabad-based Devashree Ispat Pvt. Ltd., Shree TMT is a leading reinforcement steel brand with an annual turnover of over ₹1,500 crore and six decades of steelmaking heritage. Operating an integrated 4,50,000 MTPA melting and 4,00,000 MTPA rolling facility in Shadnagar, Telangana, the company produces BIS-compliant, NABL-tested Fe 550, Fe 550D, and Fe 550D CRS TMT bars backed by a 5-Star Green Steel Rating from NISST, CII GreenPro Ecolabel, and IGBC membership. For More Details: www.shreetmt.com (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)