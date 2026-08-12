VMPL Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 12: Devashree Ispat Pvt. Ltd., manufacturer of Shree TMT, has received approvals from the Amaravati Development Corporation Limited (ADCL) and the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) for its TMT reinforcement steel, strengthening its credentials for infrastructure projects in Andhra Pradesh. The approvals add to the company's existing government recognition in Telangana and its established credentials in quality, green steel and sustainable manufacturing. ADCL Approval for Amaravati Infrastructure The Amaravati Development Corporation Limited (ADCL) has approved Devashree Ispat Pvt. Ltd. as a vendor for the procurement of TMT bars for ADCL works. The approval covers the E12 Road smart trunk infrastructure works in Amaravati Capital City, including roads, storm-water drains, water supply, sewerage, utility ducts for power and ICT, reuse waterlines, pedestrian and cycle tracks, avenue plantation and street furniture.

The approval also requires Material Test Certificates and third-party testing for supplied steel, reflecting the quality requirements associated with infrastructure projects. APCRDA Approves SHREE TMT XTRA 550 Further strengthening its presence in Andhra Pradesh, APCRDA has approved primary-source TMT reinforcement bars manufactured by Devashree Ispat Pvt. Ltd. under the SHREE TMT XTRA 550 brand. The approval covers Fe550, Fe550D and Fe550D CRS (Corrosion Resistant Steel) grades for use in ongoing and upcoming APCRDA projects. The approval adds to the credentials of the SHREE TMT XTRA 550 range for infrastructure applications requiring high-strength reinforcement steel. Telangana Government Approval Shree TMT also has approval for supplying steel for public infrastructure projects of the Government of Telangana. The approval followed evaluation by the Technical Committee and Board of Chief Engineers, with SHREE TMT included in the state's Schedule of Rates.

This government recognition further reflects the company's presence in public infrastructure projects across Telangana. Green Steel Credentials Alongside its government approvals, Shree TMT has established credentials in green steel and sustainable manufacturing. The company has received the GreenPro Ecolabel Certification from the CII-Green Products and Services Council for its TMT rebar products, recognising environmentally responsible product and manufacturing practices. Shree TMT has also received a 5-Star Green Steel Rating from the National Institute of Secondary Steel Technology (NISST), further supporting its focus on environmentally responsible steel manufacturing. Its membership with the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) under the Manufacturing/Product Suppliers category complements these green steel credentials.

NABL-Accredited Testing Adding to its quality credentials, Devashree Ispat's laboratory has NABL accreditation, aligned with ISO/IEC 17025:2017. The accreditation supports testing capabilities for TMT steel, including mechanical, chemical, re-bending and other quality-related tests. Together, these certifications and approvals reflect Shree TMT's focus on quality, testing, sustainable manufacturing and responsible construction solutions. Supporting Modern Infrastructure With approvals from ADCL, APCRDA and the Telangana Government, along with its GreenPro, NISST, IGBC and NABL credentials, Shree TMT continues to strengthen its role in infrastructure and construction projects across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Its SHREE TMT XTRA 550 range, including Fe550, Fe550D and Fe550D CRS, provides high-strength reinforcement steel solutions for modern construction and infrastructure requirements.

About Shree TMT Shree TMT, manufactured by Devashree Ispat Pvt. Ltd., is a TMT reinforcement steel brand serving residential, commercial and infrastructure construction requirements across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and other markets. The company manufactures high-strength TMT reinforcement steel, including the SHREE TMT XTRA 550 range, and has built its credentials through government approvals, quality testing capabilities and sustainability initiatives including GreenPro Ecolabel certification, NISST 5-Star Green Steel Rating, IGBC membership and NABL accreditation. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)