Shrenik Ghodawat named as the 'Food and Grocery Professional of the Year (Under 35)'

You would like to read
- Shrenik Ghodawat wins Times Group 'Young Business Tycoon 2021' Award
- Ghodawat Consumer becomes a 1000 Cr Brand
- Ghodawat Consumer launches StarFlavoured Milk
- Sanjay Ghodawat Group celebrates 25th Star Localmart inauguration with promise of providing employment to 25,000 people in retail industry by 2025
- Star Air tops passenger load for February 2021
Mumbai/ Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 29 (ANI/PRNewswire): Excellence is the gradual result of striving to do better. On the 21st of October 2021, Shrenik Ghodawat, MD - Ghodawat Consumer Ltd (GCL), was honored with the 'Business Leadership Award 2021' for his Excellence & Leadership in the Food & Grocery Segment and was named as the 'Young Food and Grocery Professional of the Year (Under 35)'.
Taking forward the glorious legacy of Sanjay Ghodawat Group, Shrenik is an exemplary leader and businessman. With fine business acumen, vision, and the ability to make the right decisions, he is revered as one of the most promising new-age entrepreneurs.
Today GCL is a representation of product innovation and great customer services. With a zeal and ambition to constantly raise the bar, GCL intends to continue its endeavor to provide the best quality products to its millions of customers globally.
"I am pleased to have been felicitated with such an honour. It is a testament to the fact that we're moving in the right direction. I dedicate this award to my entire team and thank everyone who has been a constant source of support to elevate GCL to new heights of success," says Shrenik Ghodawat.
This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor