PNN New Delhi [India], November 27: The Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIM Kozhikode) inaugurated the 7th International Conclave on Globalizing Indian Thought (GIT 2026) at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, with the conferment of an Honorary Doctorate on Shri Amitabh Kant. Indian badminton legend and Olympic medallist Ms. Saina Nehwal graced the occasion as the Guest of Honour. This is the first-ever time IIM Kozhikode has conferred an Honorary Doctorate considering Mr Kant's significant contributions to public administration, policy and economic transformation. The three-day conclave, themed 'Reimagining India: Mindsets, Multilogues, Mysteries', brings together leading voices from business, academia, government, technology, finance, culture and public policy to explore India's evolving role in shaping global conversations.

Addressing the gathering, Shri Amitabh Kant emphasised the importance of recognising India's civilisational heritage and drawing strength from its cultural roots. He said: "IIM Kozhikode is perhaps the only institution in India that places such a strong emphasis on Globalizing Indian Thought and dedicates an annual conclave to this important theme. I believe this is significant because it is essential for us to recognise and take pride in our own civilisation." He further adds, "This is what must differentiate India from the rest of the world: our civilisational heritage, our cultural roots and the confidence with which we present them to the world."

The inaugural programme also featured a conversation between Ms. Saina Nehwal and Prof. Debashis Chatterjee, Director, IIM Kozhikode, offering an opportunity to hear from one of India's most celebrated sporting icons. In an engaging conversation with IIM Kozhikode Director and GIT 2026 Conference Chair, Prof. Debashis Chatterjee, Olympic medallist and ace shuttler Ms Saina Nehwal reflected on her remarkable journey in international badminton, tracing her evolution from winning her earliest career titles in Calicut to becoming one of India's most celebrated sporting icons. Recalling the vision and sacrifices of her parents, the importance of discipline, focus, commitment and pushing oneself beyond perceived limits, she emphasised that sustained excellence demands not just physical ability but a naturally strong and resilient mindset. Reflecting on a career spanning over 500 matches and a decade among the world's top ten, including her historic Olympic triumph, she spoke of the determination and perseverance that helped her break barriers and change the landscape of Indian badminton.

Declaring the three-day conclave open, Prof. Debashis Chatterjee, Director, IIM Kozhikode and Conference Chair, GIT 2026, he underscored that India's economic success would earn it a seat at the global table. Emphasising that Globalising Indian Thought was not about making the world more Indian, but about making the world more aware of the possibilities that the Indian experience reveals, he articulated IIM Kozhikode's aspiration to see India emerge as a co-creator of universal knowledge. He further stressed that civilizational pride must translate into contemporary performance, calling for India's rich intellectual and cultural heritage to find meaningful expression in ideas, innovation and contributions of global relevance.

Shri Amitabh Kant and MS Saina Nehwal also jointly unveiled Prof. Chatterjee's latest book - Coachanakya - a treatise on leadership management through Chanakya's wisdom. The International Conclave on Globalizing Indian Thought is the signature thought-leadership initiative of IIM Kozhikode, conceived to position Indian intellectual traditions, knowledge systems and civilisational wisdom within contemporary global conversations. Over seven editions, GIT has progressively expanded its geographical reach and intellectual footprint, evolving from its home at IIM Kozhikode to national and international venues. Its journey from Kozhikode to Mysuru, the United Kingdom and now New Delhi reflects the conclave's growing ambition to make Indian thought an active participant in shaping global conversations. The 2026 conclave seeks to create an interdisciplinary platform to examine India's evolving contributions to knowledge, leadership, governance, technology, sustainability, culture and international engagement. The conclave brings together leading academicians, researchers, policymakers, industry professionals, entrepreneurs, diplomats, cultural practitioners and thought leaders from India and overseas for meaningful dialogue on India's evolving role in the world.

About IIM Kozhikode The fifth IIM to be established by Govt. of India in 1996, IIMK started its academic journey in 1997 with its flagship Postgraduate Program (PGP). The Institute is on a high growth trajectory today, offering widest range of academic programs in the field of management education. These include Doctoral Programme in Management (PhD), Executive PG Programmes, Management Development Programmes and Faculty Development Programs. IIMK set up a Satellite campus at Infopark, Kochi, in 2013 dedicated to Executive Education. IIMK has also the unique distinction of launching a PhD (Practice Track) programme for working professionals besides bringing in new dynamic courses like one-year Post Graduate programme in Business Leadership (2019) MBA in Finance and MBA in Liberal Studies & Management (2020). IIM Kozhikode also launched a one-of-its kind 4-year full-time undergraduate programme - Bachelor of Management studies in 2025. The institute is also home to IIMK LIVE, a first-of-its-kind startup incubation programme, the Indian Business Museum and seven other Centres of Excellences encompassing diverse areas.

IIMK is ranked 3rd as per NIRF India Rankings 2025: Management. IM Kozhikode continues to strengthen its global standing, securing 54th rank in the Financial Times Masters in Management Rankings 2026, 65th in the FT Global MBA Rankings 2025, and 78th in the QS World University Rankings for Business and Management Studies 2026. Its Executive PGP Kochi Online MBA ranked 53rd globally in the QS Online MBA Rankings 2026. The Institute secured 3rd position in the NIRF India Rankings 2025 (Management) for the third consecutive year and holds international EQUIS and AMBA accreditations, while pursuing AACSB accreditation. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)