Shri Dada Saheb Phalke International Awards Film Foundation successfully concludes Global Youth Icon Awards 2022

New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI/SRV): Shri Dada Saheb Phalke International Awards Film Foundation (DPIAFF) held a grand award ceremony at Hotel Royal Orchid, Vadodara, Gujarat on 16th January 2022 to earmark the Global Youth Icon Awards 2022 in the presence of prominent guests and attendees.

The program honored some of the prominent personalities from our society for their excellent approach towards their field.

The program was hosted under the supervision of Dr. Nirankar Nath Tiwari, Founder President of DPIAFF, and Dr. Vijay D Bajaj, National President - India DPIAFF; and was hosted by renowned International Anchor Ms. Simran Ahuja.

The event was graced by several dignitaries and VIPs including Hon. Ramdas Athawale, Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment of India; Hon. Prahlad Damodardas Modi (Chief Guest) Social Activist from Gujarat India; Hon. Dr. Jasbir Singh (VIP Guest) Social Activist from USA; Hon. Dr. Yogesh Dubey (Chief Guest) Chairman of Bharatiya Vikas Sansthan; Hon. Dr. Chander Kala Singh (Celebrity Guest) Bollywood Playback Singer; Hon. Dr. Sheela Sharma (Social Guest) Founder/ President: Kala Sanskruti Foundation; Hon. Rajesh Shrivastav (Chief Guest) Founder/ President: FILMS TODAY; Hon. Padmashree Dr. Soma Ghosh (Celebrity Guest) Banaras Gharana Classical Vocalist; Hon. Charul Malik (Celebrity Guest) TV Anchor and Actress; Hon. Chintan Satish Vashi (Special Guest) Bollywood Celebrity Choreographer; Hon. Sandip Soparrkar (Awardee & Guest) Bollywood Choreographer; Hon. Dr. Santosh M. Bajaj (Social Guest) National Chairman IHRSJC from India; Hon. Ramkumar Pal (Chief Guest) Social activist; Hon. Simran Ahuja International anchor; Hon. Goraksha Sadashiv Dhotre (Special Guest) Social activist; Hon. Dr. B. N. Tiwari (Special Guest) FWICE President India; Hon. Ram Shankar (Special Guest) Singer, actor, producer, and Music director in the Indian Film industry . The event was also graced by Hon. Ajay Shastri (Special Guest) Film Producer & Director * Owner of T-Time Music Industry (A Complete Music & Film Production House) *Owner (Editor & Publisher) of Bollywood Cine Reporter (Film Trade Newspaper) *Founder President of North Indian FIlm and Television Development Association (Regd.) Delhi *Owner & Group Editor of BCR NEWS (Web News Channel and News Portal) *Owner & Group Editor of SAMACHAR 24x7 (Web News Channel) *Owner & Organizer of BCR AWARD (Award Show); Hon. Deepak Sharma National Vice President BJP Support Forum; Hon. Ghanshyam Sharma, President Gujarat State BJP Support Forum; Hon. Hitesh Bhatt, National Minister BJP Support Forum; Hon. Upendra Shah, Business Person; Hon. Brijesh M. Patel Social Activist; Dr. Yogesh Lakhani, Founder Bright Outdoor Media Pvt. Ltd; Rajan Trivedi (Special Guest) Cabinet Minister Gujarat; Smt. Jyotsnaben Kiritkumar Patel (Special Guest); Hon. Secretary. Shri Ramkrishna Seva Mandal; Mr. Girish Bhai Gandevikar (Special Guest), Girish Gandevikar Jewelers Pvt. Ltd; Hon. Ghanashyam Dubey (Special Guest).

Along with the prime attractions, the awardees of the program were: Dr. Gaurav for Medical & Health, Mr. Shashank Dattatray Kulkarni for Writing & Poetry, Dr. Syed Abid Hussain as Real Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Mr. Bhagwan Manikrao Shingire as Social Worker, Dr. Lokendra Choudhary for Medical & Health, Dr. Kajal Parag Patani as best Yoga Teacher, Mr. Rupam Mukharjee for Education, Mrs. Punita Anchal Shah for Social Welfare, Dr. Jyoti Bajaj fir Education, Mr. Yogendra Singh as Environmental Hero, Mr. Alok Raja for Journalism, Mrs. Mona Chetan Desai as Social Activist, Mr. Anil Kumar for Social Welfare, Mr. Ramesh Chandra Sharma for Social Welfare, Mrs. Geeta Yadav for Social Welfare, Dr. Satish Kumar Prajapati for Education, Dr. Sandip Gun for Education, Ms. MMonisa Mohinaine as Celebrity Numerologist, Mr. Vinay Dixit for Social Welfare, Mrs. Bhumika Modi Mrs Maharashtra 2019/Mrs.india world 2019/Fitness trainer/Women motivational speaker as Artist, Mr. Dinesh Barot as Social Activist, Ms. Sneha Shankar as Playback Singer, Dr. Kalpana Satija for Education, Mr. Gajanand Rajput as Artist, Miss. Pooja Rajoriya for Modeling, Mr. Lakki Chandwani National Head (Jury Team), Mr. Syed Aiyaz Uddin as Influential Educator and speaker, Mr. Aditya Kumar as Social Activist, Mr. Shailesh B Tiwari as Founder Cmd. P Club education Pvt. Ltd., Hon. Rajan Shahi as Best Production House. DKP & Shahi Productions ( Anupama , Yeh Rishta kya kehlata hai & Aai Kuthe Kay Karte), Hon. Rupal Patel as Best Actress 2021 Kokila Modi & Mithila Modi (Sathiya, Tera Mera Sath Rahe), Hon. Sanjay Kohli and Hon. Binaiferr Kohli as Best Producers -Comedy "Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai" "Happy Ki Ultan Paltan"

The partners behind the success of the program are Parash Photography as Photography Partner; Action Entertainment as Event Partner; Hotel Royal Orchid and Team, Vadodara as Venue Partner; Movie Plus/Houseful Movies/Multiplex as Entertainment Partner; SG Production as Photography and Cinematography Partner; lastly Jay Ambe Studio as Photography and Videography Partner.

