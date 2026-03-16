SHRM India All Set to Launch First-Ever UNConference 2026 to Reimagine Learning for HR and Business Leaders

VMPL New Delhi [India], March 16: SHRM India is all set to launch the first-ever SHRM India UNConference 2026, a unique event designed to rethink how HR and business leaders learn, share ideas, and discuss the future of work. The initiative will bring together HR professionals, industry experts, and business leaders to engage in dynamic conversations and collaborative learning experiences that challenge traditional conference formats. The two-day event will take place on July 15-16, 2026, at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC) Novotel in Hyderabad. The UNConference is expected to bring together over 800 HR and business leaders, 100+ CXOs, 80+ industry voices, 50+ innovation partners, and more than 30 experience-led sessions.

Unlike traditional conferences that rely heavily on formal presentations and slide decks, the SHRM India UNConference will focus on interactive discussions, unconventional workshops, and immersive learning experiences. The format is designed to encourage open dialogue, curiosity, and collaborative exploration of ideas. At its core, the UNConference is built around a simple principle, learning without rigid formats and conversations without constraints. Participants will engage with topics such as leadership, talent strategy, workplace culture, and productivity through diverse and creative lenses including art, music, design, storytelling, and neuroscience. Speaking about the initiative, Achal Khanna, CEO, SHRM, APAC & MENA, said, "The world of work is evolving rapidly, and the way leaders learn must evolve alongside it. The SHRM India UNConference is designed to move beyond traditional conference formats and create a space where ideas flow freely and learning happens through shared experiences and dialogue. By bringing together diverse voices and unconventional perspectives, we hope to inspire HR and business leaders to think differently about leadership, culture, and the future of work."

A key highlight of the event will be the Lighthouse Talk Series, where experts will connect workplace challenges with unexpected disciplines. Sessions will explore perspectives such as how genome mapping can offer insights into organisational culture, how photography can reshape approaches to talent acquisition, and how clay modelling can illustrate the ways in which individuals and teams evolve and grow over time. The event will also feature interactive workshops, leadership sessions through music, storytelling labs, roundtable discussions, and live experience zones. These formats are designed to help leaders step away from conventional thinking and gain fresh perspectives on leadership, people strategy, and organisational change.

With organisations navigating rapid shifts driven by technology, evolving workforce expectations, and new business models, the SHRM India UNConference aims to foster more creative, collaborative, and forward-looking conversations on shaping the workplaces of tomorrow. Registrations and partnership opportunities for SHRM India UNConference 2026 are now open. For registration and more information: https://www.shrmconference.org/Unconference/ About SHRM India: SHRM India empowers people and workplaces by advancing HR practices and maximizing human potential. For 20 years, we've partnered with multinational and high-growth Indian enterprises, including Fortune 500 companies to build a world of work that works for all. As the India arm of the world's largest HR association, we bring global standards and local insight together across a full portfolio: SHRM Consulting (culture, leadership, org design, HR transformation, corporate training; academies, professional certification (SHRM-CP/SHRM-SCP), membership, and flagship events & conferences including the SHRM India Annual Conference & Expo and SHRM TECH. With offices in Gurugram (HQ), Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, SHRM India is a trusted authority on all things work, researcher, advocate, and thought partner helping leaders create better workplaces where employers and employees thrive together.

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