NewsVoir New Delhi [India], November 27: Achal Khanna, CEO, SHRM, APAC & MENA, today opened the 15th SHRM India Annual Conference & Expo at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre, New Delhi, with a call to put people at the centre of every business conversation. Themed Power of People, the two-day event brings together more than 2,500 HR professionals and business leaders, including 500+ CXOs and 150+ speakers from India and abroad. Framed around the question "Change Clocked In. What's Next?", this year's edition makes the case for organisations where people lead transformation, AI amplifies human capability and culture drives performance. With 80+ sessions across four tracks, new pavilions and fresh engagement formats, the programme brings HR, business, public sector and academic leaders into the same conversations.

As part of her address, Achal Khanna, CEO, SHRM, APAC & MENA said, "We started this journey in Goa 15 years ago with a goal to bring people conversations in centre stage. When we asked CEOs what keeps them up at night, they didn't say technology or finance. They said people. The future of work cannot be shaped by HR or technology alone. It needs business leaders who understand people and people leaders who understand business." Welcoming delegates to the 15th edition, Surajit Bit, Senior Director of Operations & People Engagement, SHRM India, APAC & MENA, said, "Power of People starts with how we bring people together. Every part of this year's conference, from the session tracks to different pavilions, are designed so each delegate finds the right room, the right session and the right person to talk to."

This year's edition introduces several new formats. The PSE Pavilion, inaugurated today and followed by a PSE Felicitation, is a new space where India's Public Sector Enterprises share their people practices with private sector peers. The Academia Pavilion brings Premier Academia Partners IBA, IIM Bodhgaya, PIBM and XLRI together with CHROs, L & D heads and campus recruiters, while Coach Date gives delegates 15 minutes one-on-one with an industry leader. Day 1 sessions included keynote by Vineet Nayar, Founder & Chairman, Sampark Foundation Gaurav Bansal, Senior Director & Head - Marketing & Communications, SHRM India, APAC & MENA, said, "Today we had CEOs, CHROs, public sector leaders and academics in the same rooms, working through the same questions. That is what Power of People means to us. Every new format this year is there to keep those conversations going long after the conference ends."

Day 2 brings CHRO panels, Big Debates, masterclasses and the SHRM HR Excellence Awards, which this year include a dedicated category for PSEs. About SHRM India Annual Conference & Expo 2026 The SHRM India Annual Conference & Expo 2026, themed Power of People, takes place on 26-27 November 2026 at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre, New Delhi, with 80+ sessions across four tracks and up to 15 SHRM Professional Development Credits (PDCs) for delegates. About SHRM India SHRM India empowers people and workplaces by advancing HR practices and maximizing human potential. For [20+] years, we've partnered with multinational and high-growth Indian enterprises, including Fortune 500 companies, to build a world of work that works for all.

As the India arm of the world's largest HR association, we bring global standards and local insight together across a full portfolio: SHRM Consulting (culture, leadership, org design, HR transformation, I & D), corporate training & academies, professional certification (SHRM-CP/SHRM-SCP), membership, and flagship events & conferences including the SHRM India Annual Conference & Expo and SHRM TECH. With offices in Gurugram (HQ), Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, SHRM India is a trusted authority on all things work, researcher, advocate, and thought partner, helping leaders create better workplaces where employers and employees thrive together. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)