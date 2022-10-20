Shyaway releases ad film 'celebrate yourself' for this festive season

New Delhi [India], October 20 (ANI/GPRC): Shyaway, a chennai based lingerie brand, releases its festive ad "Celebrate Yourself". It focuses on the joy of festivities and womanhood.

Celebrate Yourself brings in elements of self-admiration into the celebrations and how moments of happiness create a colorful celebration.

The brand boasts their various ranges of lingerie and captures the essence of the festivities through a young woman's perspective in the film.

The brand film showcases the vibrant product range of Shyaway and endless styling options along with it.

Shyaway is a lingerie brand founded with the earnest intent to provide stylish yet comfortable lingerie at an affordable price. They firmly believe that shopping for lingerie should not be a complicated process but rather quick and easy. Apart from lingerie, the brand also has loungewear, sportswear, babydolls, sleepwear, shapewear, and accessories.

According to the brand, lingerie is more than just a piece of clothing; it is a statement and a state of mind. They strive to provide a vast selection of products in a variety of sizes, styles, and patterns that are accessible to women of all ages and backgrounds.

Commenting on the festive film, Gopinath R, Founder of Shyaway.com, said, "Our products are crafted to embrace a woman's natural body shape with finest quality, luxurious fabrics. We wanted to spread the joy of festivities and present them with the best lingerie ever. At Shyaway, we constantly strive to give the best products to our customers, with countless happy customers. "

Click on the link to watch the ad film - (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R63QwX-LZ80)

