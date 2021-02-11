SIBM Pune hosting a seminar series on The Digital Future for Business & Society: Perspectives on AI Challenges and Opportunities

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 11 (ANI/SRV Media): SIBM Pune is hosting a Seminar Series on the theme - The Digital Future for Business & Society: Perspectives on AI Challenges and Opportunities. This seminar series is jointly hosted jointly by Professor Yogesh K Dwivedi, Professor of Digital Marketing and Innovation.

Director of Emerging Markets Research Centre (EMaRC) and Co-Director of Research School of Management, Swansea University, Bay Campus Fabian Bay, Swansea, SA1 8EN, Wales, United Kingdom and Professor Ramakrishnan Raman Director Symbiosis Institute of Business Management Pune, India & Dean Faculty of Management Symbiosis International (Deemed University), India

The seminar series is supported by Centre for Technology, Innovation, Management and Enterprise (TIME), The University of Kent, UK; Digital Marketing and Analytics SIG - Academy of Marketing; Grenoble IAE-Graduate School of Management - a Grenoble INP school of the University of Grenoble Alpes; Swansea i-Lab (Innovation Lab) - Swansea University; The e-Business and e-Government SIG - British Academy of Management; and The UK Academy for Information Systems (UKAIS).

This seminar series is inspired by various perspectives on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and its transformative potential presented in a recent perspective article by Dwivedi et al. (2019). AI undoubtedly offers a transformative potential for the augmentation and potential replacement of human tasks and activities within a wide range of industrial, intellectual and social applications.

The pace of change for this new AI technological age is staggering, with new breakthroughs in algorithmic machine learning and autonomous decision-making, engendering new opportunities for continued innovation. The impact of AI could be significant, with industries and sectors ranging from: agriculture, finance, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, supply chain, logistics and utilities, all potentially disrupted by the onset of AI technologies.

The seminar series on "The Digital Future for Business & Society: Perspectives on AI Challenges and Opportunities" started in January 2021 and will conclude in June 2021. It will present various perspectives from a number of leading expert speakers to highlight the opportunities and challenges posed by the rapid emergence of AI. The seminar series will offer a timely and thought-provoking insight to AI technology and its impact on the future of business, management and society in general, whilst recognising the societal and industrial influence on growth and direction of AI development.

Several professors and practitioners across the globe including Dr Arpan Kar from Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IITD), India; Mr Vassilis Galanos from School of Social and Political Science, University of Edinburgh, UK; Professor Marijn Janssen from Delft University of Technology, The Netherlands; Dr Emmanuel Mogaji from School of Marketing, Events and Tourism, The University of Greenwich, UK; Professor John S Edwards from Aston Business School, Aston University, UK; Dr Kenneth Le Meunier-FitzHugh from Norwich Business School, University of East Anglia, UK; Prof Rony Medaglia from Copenhagen Business School, Denmark; Mr Santosh K Misra, IAS - CEO, Tamil Nadu e-Governance Agency & Commissioner of e-Governance, Govt of Tamil Nadu, India ; Professor Yanqing (Yan) Duan from The University of Bedfordshire, UK; Dr Paul Walton from Capgemini, UK Dr Rohit Nishant from Universite Laval, Canada; Dr Amber Young from Information Systems Department, University of Arkansas, USA; Dr Jak Spencer from Urban Scale Interventions, London, UK; Dr Crispin Coombs from School of Business and Economics, Loughborough University, UK; Dr Shahriar Akter from School of Management & Marketing, The University of Wollongong, Australia and Dr Katina Michael from School for the Future of Innovation in Society Arizona State University, USA will be sharing their views on specific issues related to AI Challenges and Opportunities.

Prof Sandeep Bhattacharya Head-Corporate Relations from SIBM Pune will be moderating the sessions and Information Systems and Media Relation Team (iSMART) - the student team of SIBM Pune along with Mr Rajesh Bagewadi - Sr Network Administrator of SIBM Pune will be managing the technical aspects for a seamless online seminar experience.

