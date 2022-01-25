Signature Global created success story of Millennia IV Project

New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): Signature Global, India's leading real estate group and pioneer in affordable housing today announced the success story of its Millennia IV project located in Gurugram's Sector 37D.

The project received tremendous response from the customers and achieved over subscription twice in a fortnight.

Speaking at the response to the project, Pradeep Aggarwal, Founder and Chairman of Signature Global Group & Chairman, Assocham - National Council on Real Estate, Housing and Urban Development, said, "A testament to the success of our projects is the trust that our customers have in them. People are looking for projects that meet their needs and are of high quality. We are consistently putting our best efforts to meet the customer expectations."

The project has successfully grabbed the attention of customers within the 24 hours of its launch and witnessed oversubscription. The group invited the applications from January 5, 2022 and last date was 19th Jan.

Within the 15 days of duration the project created another success story with getting over subscription twice in a fortnight. The project attracted 1171 applications on the first day and the response has reached to the figure of 1700 applications against 814 units. The previous projects like Millennia I, Millennia II, and Millennia III projects were also attracted the interest of customers. Millennia I received 4755 applications against 1448 units, Millennia II 2819 applications against 754 units, and Millennia III 3343 applications against 1322 units.

Under the Haryana government's Affordable Housing Policy, the project is spread over 5,89 acre offers 2BHK units with sizes of 580.53 sq. ft., 588.93 sq. ft., 585.60 sq. ft. and 597.77 sq. ft. These premium lifestyle homes with green features and numerous amenities come at affordable rates of Rs. 25-26 lakh.

The Millennia IV is conveniently positioned on the Dwarka Expressway, with easy access via the NH8 and Hero Honda Chowk. The 28th project of Signature Global holds the distinction of being an IGBC Gold-rated project with advanced global green building certification. It is around a 20-kilometer drive from IGIA and close to the proposed Metro station and Gurugram Railway Station.

The development is surrounded by a 450-acre township with world-class premium residential buildings, five-star hotels, and fine dining restaurants.

