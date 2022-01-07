Signity Pharmaceuticals bags title of 'The Fastest Growing Pharmaceutical Company of Central India'

New Delhi [India], January 7 (ANI/TPT): Signity Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., an upcoming super-specialty company, has been honoured with the title of "The Fastest Growing Pharmaceutical Company of Central India" at the International Business Leadership Awards 2021.

The award ceremony was organized at Hotel Novotel, Goa on December 23, 2021 by Faggan Singh Kulaste- the Minister Rural Development and Minister of Steel, Government of India, Pandit Sunil Bharala- the Chairman/ Minister of State, Labour Welfare Council, Government of Uttar Pradesh and famous Bollywood Actress- Poonam Dhillon.

India's drugs and pharmaceuticals exports stood at US$ 24.44 billion in FY21 making it the 12th largest exporter of medical goods in the world. In this scenario, Signity Pharmaceuticals is striving to emerge as a leading exporter of nutraceutical products. They have already earned a big reputation in exporting high-quality nutraceutical products to Europe, America & South East Asian Markets. Now, they are looking forward to pushing their R & D efforts further to establish their authority in the global pharmaceutical market. They have also introduced the India's first-of-its-kind liver preparation. Signity has also applied for its patent.

On this occasion, company's director Shridhar Dhavle said, "It has been a great journey for us. We have started our journey with a vision of introducing innovative drug formulations as an aid to the country's healthcare system. Our unique nutraceutical formulations have already gained acknowledgment across the country. We express our deep gratitude to the medical fraternity and all our well-wishers for their wholehearted support and confidence in us which always inspired us to excel and grow during the last 11 years."

Under the leadership of Bhupendra Marliwar along with Shridhar Dhavle & Vishal Mulani, Signity is all ready to cater to the needs of the existing medical infrastructure with novel and world-class drug formulations. Signity Pharmaceuticals offer a myriad range of industry-leading products like anti-infectives, life-saving drugs, hepatoprotective drugs, immunomodulators, neurotropics, advanced pain management drugs, nutraceutical formulations and respiratory formulations to continuously revolutionize the sector.

This story is provided by TPT. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/TPT)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)