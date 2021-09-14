Sikkim attracting more tourists due to unpallaraled natural beauty

New Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI/ATK): Sikkim, the second smallest and the least populated state located in North-eastern part of India is a beautiful gem in the lap of nature.

Rich in culture and heritage the state nestles plenty of Mountains, Glaciers, Rivers, Caves, National Parks, Hot water springs and Bird Sanctuaries to satiate the appetite of the traveller in you.

The fact that it's well connected with the rest of India via Road, Railways and Airways has put it on the list of must visit destinations for Leisure and Adventurer travellers.

The serene and lush green landscapes offer a one of its kind view of this natural habitat. With the advent of luxury, semi luxury and economical stays, Sikkim caters to the need of all kinds of travellers. So, let us introduce you to the go to places waiting to be explored and relished.

Welcome to Gangtok

An ethereally beautiful hill station and known as the capital of Sikkim, Gangtok should be your first stop to drop your travel bags and undrape the magic that the city holds for you.

It is located approximately 67 km from Sikkim and is abode to many famous site seeing spots like Ganesh Tok, Enchey and Rumtek Monastery, Namgyal Institute of Tibetology, Himalayan Zoological Park, Reshi Hot Water Spring and don't forget to take an evening stroll at MG road to experience the local flavour of the city. All these can be part of your Sikkim itinerary booked via (https://www.esikkimtourism.in/). You can choose your travel style and customize it as per your interests.

Tsomgo Lake

Just a two-hour drive from Gangtok and you will reach Tsomgo Lake also known as one of India's highest altitudes lakes surrounded by beautiful snow-covered mountains and greenery all around.

As the roads are not well laid it is better to visit the lake during early hour before it gets dark. The best time to experience snow is between Jan.-Mar.

Nathula Pass

A Mountain pass that not only acts as a thread between India's and Tibet's culture but also boast of the majestic view of the valleys and the grand landscape, which makes it a favourite destination among tourists.

It is located at 53 km from Gangtok. A visit to the Sherathang, a border market to shop and a less explored hidden viewpoint called KUPUP is a must.

Lachen, Lachung and Yumthang Valley

These three villages are like the three jewels of Sikkim that adds to its charm and aura. It's a paradise immersed in the beauty of nature and serenity.

You can enjoy the view of the flower valley at Yumthang and relish the serene and mesmerising view of Gurudongmar and Tso Lhamu Lakes located in the vicinity of Lachen village.

Pelling

A small boutique town located on the foot of Mt. Kanchenjunga, Pelling is among the most popular tourist destination of Sikkim. This amazing city offer bouquet of tourist spots that can be relished for their uniqueness, beauty, and charm. Such as:

* Pemayangtse Monastery - Showcasing Buddhist art and artefacts

* Rabdentse Ruins- Famous for its spectacular view from the Top and should only be visited by travellers who are physically fit.

* Khecheopalri Lake- A sacred lake revered by both Hindus and Buddhists for its sanctity and religious beliefs.

* Sky Walk- Just 2, 5 km walk from Pelling, this first of its kind glass skywalk offer a breath-taking view of the snow clad Himalayan range.

* Phamrong Waterfall - Popularly known as the highest waterfall of Sikkim and located at 35 km from Pelling, this waterfall is famous for its lush green forested hills and one of the best viewpoints to spot Mt Kanchenjunga.

Goechala

For all the travellers with an adrenaline rush has Goechala Mountain pass on their wish list. Famous for hiking and trekking this place and also a base camp for mountaineers aspiring to climb Himalayas.

Bermiok

An offbeat tourist destination offering a view of Kanchenjunga, Kabru, Koktang, Kumbhkarna, Rathong and many other mountain peaks in a single glance, Bermiok is a low height valley nestling many beautiful small site-seeing destinations like Lepcha heritage house, Rabindra memorial forest, Manghim Temple, Sirigjngha Falls.

There is a famous heritage festival also known as Kalez-Valley heritage festival that is being celebrated every year from 10th till 13th May.

Best time to visit Sikkim is between March and November, as the weather is very pleasant and for those who are brave enough to face the extreme weather conditions, be rest assured the beauty of Sikkim will not disappoint you during December and February.

