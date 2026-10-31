BusinessWire India Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 31: Silver Touch Technologies Limited has reported a strong financial performance for the first half of FY27, registering healthy year-on-year growth across key financial parameters, including total income, EBITDA and profit after tax. The company's consolidated total income for H1 FY27 stood at INR 179.38 crore, compared to INR 148.73 crore in H1 FY26, registering a year-on-year growth of 21%. EBITDA witnessed a significant increase of 66% to INR 37.85 crore, compared to INR 22.83 crore in the corresponding half-year period. EBITDA margin improved to 21.38%, against 15.35% in H1 FY26, reflecting an expansion of 6.03 percentage points.

The company's profit after tax (PAT) more than doubled to INR 23.04 crore in H1 FY27, compared to INR 11.50 crore in H1 FY26, registering an impressive year-on-year growth of 100.35%. PAT margin also improved to 13.02% H1 FY27 Financial consolidated Performance Board Approves Interim Dividend In another positive development for shareholders, the Board of Directors of Silver Touch Technologies Limited has approved an interim dividend of INR 0.10 per equity share of face value INR 2 each for the current financial year. The dividend will be paid after deduction of applicable tax at source to eligible shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as on November 4, 2026, being the record date.

With 21% growth in total income, 66% growth in EBITDA and more than 100% growth in PAT, Silver Touch Technologies has delivered a strong first-half performance, supported by significant improvement in profitability margins. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)