Sim And San - Attorneys at Law celebrates 25th Anniversary, opens its Head Office in New Delhi

New Delhi [India], October 5 (ANI/Business Wire India): Founded in 1996 by Sim And San, Attorneys At Law, is a full-service law firm in India and Dubai. In India, the Firm was operating out of its office in Faridabad in the National Capital Region. The Firm has also set up its first international office in Dubai, UAE in the year 2015. On the occasion of its 25th Anniversary, the firm has brought up its Head Office with a completely new setup in the capital.

The all-new infrastructure and setup in Gulmohar Park, New Delhi, brings to the Firm a lavish office space spread across 7000 sq. ft. and two floors. The firm can house more than 50 lawyers and para legal/administrative staff. This will become the Firm's Headquarters in times to come, while the Faridabad Office will continue to support the headquarters. After a lot of ground setting and focus on establishing a solid foothold, the Firm has now stepped out to build up a robust expansion plan in new practice areas and bring in a pool of talent across all levels.

"It has been for long that, Sidhant and I had been focussing on what is the Firm's seeded expertise i.e., IPR and its niches. However, it is time for us to look at further expansion in terms of new practice areas and, more importantly, people power for the Firm," said Mohit Goel, Partner, Sim And San - Attorneys At Law.

The Firm is evident in its growth plans and has very well-identified the core that it will now build upon its assets in terms of talent, expertise, new client development, etc. To begin with, Patents, Media & Entertainment, and Trademarks will be the IP baskets that the Firm aspires to build practices around with more expert professionals on board as Partners. Corporate Transaction & Advisory, Dispute Resolution in all domains, and Competition will be the other practice areas the Firm will be scouting out for leaders who can drive these domains successfully within the Firm.

"We are very conscious about the fact that the Firm has to now go through a very organic growth across sectors and practice areas. While IPR remains our forte, the Firm is now ready to venture out into other niches by way of bringing in experts across these domains," said Sidhant Goel, Partner, Sim And San - Attorneys At Law.

The Firm started as a boutique firm specializing in Intellectual Property Right Laws. While, until the date the Firm continues to provide specialized legal services in Intellectual Property Right Laws, it has since the year 2006 diversified into a full-service law firm. It also has an established practice for arbitration - whether domestic or international or even IBC related matters.

"It's almost been over 2 decades, I am quite elated to see the firm grow and take the next leap. While Mohit and Sidhant have been handling the reins of the firm for long now, I will continue to mentor the firm over all other aspects in terms of deeper client advisory and developing practice expertise across the firm," said Sangeeta Goel, Founding Partner, Sim And San - Attorneys At Law.

