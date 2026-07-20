VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 20: SIMCA Advertising Limited (NSE: SIMCA | ISIN: INE1K4J01018), one of India's established Mediatech and Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) advertising companies, has expanded its premium media asset portfolio following its listing. The Company has acquired three new premium media sites, accelerated the conversion of traditional static hoardings into digital LED assets and secured a ₹10 crore work order from a leading BFSI client for the month of July. The Company's latest asset additions include a premium static hoarding at JVPD (40x40) and high-impact LED locations at Lower Parel (40x40) and Infinity Mall (30x30), further strengthening its presence across Mumbai's high-traffic commercial corridors.

Key Highlights - Reported Q1 FY27 revenue of approximately ₹42.64 crore, compared with the corresponding quarter of FY26, representing 59% year-on-year growth. - Acquired 3 premium media sites post listing - 1 Static Hoarding - 2 LED Hoardings - Three strategic static hoardings being converted into LED assets - Successfully converted Lower Parel (30x30) from static to LED - Two premium media assets transitioned under SIMCA Advertising Limited - Secured ₹10 crore BFSI work order for July 2026, reinforcing recurring business momentum - Continued focus on expanding high-yield digital media inventory across Mumbai The Company has reported an approximate revenue of ₹42.64 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, representing a robust 59% year-on-year growth over the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. The strong quarterly performance reflects continued demand from marquee clients, expanding premium media inventory, growing digital capabilities and disciplined execution across its business verticals.

As part of its digital transformation strategy, SIMCA is converting three strategically located static hoardings at Agadi MT (40x40), Nagda Pump House (40x40) and JP Road (20x20) into LED media assets. In addition, the Company has successfully completed the conversion of its Lower Parel (30x30) site into a digital LED display, further increasing the proportion of premium digital inventory within its media portfolio. The Company has also completed the transfer of two premium media assets under SIMCA Advertising Limited, further consolidating its listed entity's operating portfolio and strengthening its long-term revenue-generating infrastructure. Adding further momentum to its growth, SIMCA has secured a ₹10 crore work order from a leading BFSI client for the month of July, reflecting the Company's strong relationships with marquee clients and continued demand for its premium outdoor and digital advertising solutions.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Fahim Batliwala, Chairman, Managing Director and Promoter of SIMCA Advertising Limited, said: "Our post-listing expansion reflects our commitment to building one of India's strongest premium outdoor media networks. Alongside adding high-quality media assets and accelerating our transition towards Digital Out-of-Home, we are equally pleased with our strong financial performance during the first quarter of FY27, with revenue growing by approximately 59% year-on-year. This growth reflects the trust of our clients, the strength of our premium media portfolio and our ability to consistently execute at scale. The continued addition of strategic media assets, recurring business from marquee clients including the BFSI sector, and our growing digital footprint position us well for sustained long-term growth. We remain committed to creating a future-ready media platform that delivers value to advertisers, shareholders and all our stakeholders."

This development builds on the strong business momentum announced earlier, when SIMCA had secured business worth approximately ₹15.26 crore from a leading financial services client at the start of FY27, providing strong revenue visibility for the current financial year. The continued addition of premium media assets, expansion of its DOOH network and repeat business from marquee clients further reinforces the Company's strategy of creating sustainable, recurring revenue streams while strengthening long-term shareholder value. With a growing client base of 221 clients, including 217 private sector clients and 4 government sector clients, SIMCA continues to build long-term partnerships across industries. The Company's ability to retain 64 repeat clients highlights the trust it has earned through consistent execution, premium inventory and measurable campaign outcomes. Today, SIMCA's expanding media portfolio comprises 216 media assets, including 74 traditional static hoardings, and 142 Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) advertising slots, reinforcing its position as one of the leading outdoor media companies focused on premium digital infrastructure.

SIMCA continues to strengthen its position in India's rapidly evolving outdoor advertising landscape through strategic investments in premium media infrastructure, digital innovation and long-standing client partnerships. The Company's growing DOOH footprint is expected to further enhance audience engagement while providing advertisers with dynamic, technology-led comunication solutions across key urban markets. About SIMCA Advertising Limited SIMCA Advertising Limited (NSE Emerge: SIMCA | ISIN: INE1K4J01018) is one of India's established mediatech and DOOH (Digital Out-of-Home) advertising companies with a legacy spanning over five decades. Founded in 1970, the Company provides comprehensive advertising and communication solutions across Out-of-Home (OOH), Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH), BTL activations, exhibitions, signage, retail branding and turnkey marketing solutions. Today, SIMCA is a strong founder-led and professionally managed organisation with a strong portfolio of over 216 premium media assets, a presence across 235+ towns, a network of 250+ partners and long-standing relationships with 221 clients. SIMCA continues to evolve as a modern media infrastructure platform delivering impactful brand engagement solutions across India with a strong presence across high-traffic urban corridors.

For more information, visit: www.simcaadvertising.com (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)