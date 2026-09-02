VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 1: SIMCA Advertising Limited (NSE Emerge: SIMCA | ISIN: INE1K4J01018), one of India's established mediatech and Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) advertising companies with a legacy spanning over five decades, has been honoured with the Excellence in Out-of-Home Advertising recognition at the ET NOW Business Conclave & Awards 2026 - West Edition. The award was presented by Shri Eknath Shinde, Hon'ble Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, recognising SIMCA's contribution to the evolving Out-of-Home advertising ecosystem. Key Highlights * SIMCA Advertising Limited recognised with Excellence in Out-of-Home Advertising at the ET NOW Business Conclave & Awards 2026 - West Edition. * Award presented by Shri Eknath Shinde, Hon'ble Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

* Recognition comes amid SIMCA's continued expansion of its premium media asset portfolio and Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) footprint. * Company continues to strengthen its premium media infrastructure through strategic asset additions and digital transformation. Commenting on the recognition, Mr. Fahim Batliwala, Chairman, Managing Director and Promoter of SIMCA Advertising Limited, said, "We are honoured to receive the Excellence in Out-of-Home Advertising recognition at the ET NOW Business Conclave & Awards 2026. This recognition reflects the collective efforts of our team and the trust that our clients have placed in us over the years. As the OOH industry continues to evolve, we remain focused on strengthening our premium media infrastructure, accelerating our transition towards Digital Out-of-Home, identifying opportunities across new media formats and strategically located markets, and delivering impactful and measurable solutions for advertisers. We see significant opportunities ahead as technology, digital formats, and organised media infrastructure continue to reshape the outdoor advertising landscape."

The recognition comes at a significant phase in SIMCA's growth journey, as the Company continues to evolve from a traditional outdoor advertising business into a scalable media infrastructure platform. Its strategy combines premium media asset ownership, increasing digital inventory, technology-enabled formats and long-standing relationships with advertisers across sectors. The Company has also continued to strengthen recurring business through marquee client relationships. SIMCA secured a ₹10 crore work order from a leading BFSI client for July 2026, following business worth approximately ₹15.26 crore from a leading financial services client secured at the beginning of FY27, providing continued revenue visibility. Today, SIMCA has a portfolio of 216 media assets, comprising 74 traditional static hoardings and 142 Digital Out-of-Home advertising slots, while serving 221 clients across sectors. The Company also has a presence across 235+ towns and a network of 250+ partners, supporting campaign execution across markets.

Looking ahead, SIMCA remains focused on expanding its digital footprint, strengthening its premium media asset portfolio and increasing the contribution of Digital Out-of-Home advertising. The Company continues to focus on improving asset productivity, deepening long-term client relationships and expanding its presence across high-growth metropolitan markets. About SIMCA Advertising Limited SIMCA Advertising Limited (NSE Emerge: SIMCA | ISIN: INE1K4J01018) is one of India's established mediatech and DOOH (Digital Out-of-Home) advertising companies with a legacy spanning over five decades. Founded in 1970, the Company provides comprehensive advertising and communication solutions across Out-of-Home (OOH), Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH), BTL activations, exhibitions, signage, retail branding and turnkey marketing solutions. Today, SIMCA is a strong founder-led and professionally managed organisation with a strong portfolio of over 150+ premium media assets, a presence across 235+ towns, a network of 250+ partners and long-standing relationships with 200+ clients. SIMCA continues to evolve as a modern media infrastructure platform delivering impactful brand engagement solutions across India with a strong presence across high-traffic urban corridors.

For more information, visit: www.simcaadvertising.com (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)