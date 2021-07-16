Simplilearn partners with Jagran Lakecity University to upskill students in Digital Marketing

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 16 (ANI/PRNewswire): (https://bit.ly/3xJEEvC) Simplilearn, the world's leading online bootcamp for digital economy skills training & (https://jlu.edu.in) Jagran Lakecity University, Central India's number one global university, today announced its partnership to offer a (https://bit.ly/3rfGBxf) Post Graduate Program in Digital Marketing for the students already enrolled in the (https://jlu.edu.in/course/ma-digital-marketing/" rel="noopener" target="_blank">MA Digital Marketing program at Jagran Lakecity University.

This PG program component offered by Simplilearn will be in partnership with Purdue University and co-created with Facebook and is ideal for students who wish to pursue a career in Digital Marketing and gain hands-on experience to become job-ready.

The MA (Digital Marketing) program of Jagran Lakecity University is a comprehensive industry integrated Postgraduate program that explores the digital marketing environment from both a consumer and business perspective.

The two year provides an overview of various online business models and delves into digital advertising and social media marketing techniques and technologies. A mixture of case studies, guest speakers and assignments, including one that uses real advertising data, translates theory into practice.

This comprehensive program brings together Simplilearn's award-winning curriculum to help students gain a set of in-demand digital marketing skills needed to jumpstart their careers, and academic excellence of Jagran Lakecity University. With 200+ hours of applied learning and 40+ hours of self-paced learning modules- delivered via Simplilearn's high-engagement bootcamp-style learning delivery model, the program offers participants a comprehensive learning experience that covers advanced digital marketing strategies. The key domains covered include search engine optimization (SEO), social media, pay-per-click (PPC), web analytics, and email marketing.

Upon completion, program graduates will receive a joint Post Graduate certification from Simplilearn and Jagran Lakecity University, along with the Purdue University's Alumni Association membership. Learners will also receive certificates from Simplilearn for individual courses in the learning path, be enrolled into Simplilearn's Job Assistance service, and have access to the IIMJobs Pro-Membership for six months.

All this in addition to the final Postgraduate Degree from jagran Lakecity University upon completion of the two-year degree program.

Speaking about the program, Krishna Kumar, Founder & CEO, Simplilearn, said, "2020 has been a watershed moment in history. The world, today, is witnessing the 'New Normal', which is primarily dominated by digitization. With both businesses and consumers taking to online platforms at a faster rate than ever before, digital marketing is at the heart of today's marketing strategy. It aids in the development of better relationships with prospects and offers a diverse range of job choices, making it one of the most sought-after careers in 2021.

The Digital Marketing program is designed for learners to gain an understanding of data collection and analysis methods used by marketing experts, and learn to access, choose and use appropriate web analytics tools and techniques within the provided marketing budget. We are happy to partner with Jagran Lakecity University, Bhopal, and equip JLU students with an online program that will help them become digital marketing experts."

Speaking about the program, Prof.(Dr.) Sandeep Shastri, Vice Chancellor, jagran Lakecity University said, "MA( Digital Marketing) program provides students with the strategic and analytical skills to guide organizations in a digital world that is overflowing with data on customers, products, and interactions. Our practice based pedagogy, world class digital media production studios and strong global academic and industry partnerships shall provide our students with abundant internship & placement opportunities and career growth. Association of Simplilearn with Purdue University and content support from Facebook makes this program one of the most sought after".

The programs offered by Simplilearn are designed using a unique blended learning model that provides a balance of both online classes and expert instructor-led live classrooms. The Bootcamp approach of training also provides learners with a real classroom experience through hands-on labs. All this is made possible through Simplilearn's AI-powered learning platform called 'EngageX'. The programs also offer sessions with subject matter experts and industry-certified Capstone projects.

In less than a decade, Jagran Lakecity University, which is accredited by the UGC, has grown to become one of Central India's fastest-growing and most-awarded universities, with practice-based education at its core.

The University recently became the first and only university in MP and CG to be awarded the QS I.Gauge Diamond rating. It has been bestowed with several prestigious awards, such as 'University of the Year' by the Government of Madhya Pradesh for five consecutive years from 2015 to 2019. It is recognized as a Global League Institution (in 2015) at the House of Commons, London, UK too.

