PNN New Delhi [India], June 2: It was a night to remember in Mumbai as the Faiz Mustafa Collective performed their first-ever solo concert to a sold-out audience on Saturday. With hordes of fans, celebrities, and top influencers in attendance, the night marked a milestone for Faiz Mustafa - grandson of the legendary Padma Vibhushan Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan Sahab - as he stepped out of festival slots and into a headlining legacy of his own, and won hearts with his singing, versatility, simplicity, and innocence, facets that are rare in the music scene today. The two-hour musical journey saw the singer move effortlessly from Sufi to Bollywood, classical to Punjabi folk and Marathi, leaving the crowd singing, swaying, and demanding encore after encore. The show ended with a thunderous standing ovation as Faiz closed with the soulful Aao Balma.

The concert opened with an immersive AV track, setting the tone before Faiz took the stage with a haunting Saiyaara medley. What followed was a meticulously curated setlist across genres and languages, including Dil Pe Zakhm Khaate Hain, Pasoori, Jeev Rangala, Satrangi Re, Humma Humma, Chaiyya Chaiyya, Kun Faya Kun, Suraj Dooba, Batameez Dil, Bachna Ae Haseeno, London Thumakda, Ae Hairate, Tere Bina, Jugni, Dama Dum Mast Kalandar and Aao Balma. From the classical depth of Sason Ki Mala to the mass frenzy of Jhoome Jo Pathan and the spiritual high of Kun Faya Kun - Faiz proved why he's one of the most versatile acts in the country today.

Faiz Mustafa says, "Mumbai, aapne aaj dil jeet liya. This was our first solo show - pehli mehfil that was entirely ours -- and to see it houseful, it felt like a dream. My grandfather always said 'sur se bada koi nahin.' We just tried to be honest to that sur. This is just the beginning." Organisers Rabbani Mustafa Khan and Namrata Gupta Khan of NR Talent & Event Management said: "We knew Faiz had a cult following, but the response has been unreal. We had film actors, music directors, creators, and fans who drove down from Pune and Nashik. Faiz Mustafa Collective isn't just a band - it's a movement that bridges gharana and Gen Z. The energy at the concert proved that Mumbai was waiting for this."

Helmed by Faiz Mustafa, grandson of Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan Sahab, the Collective blends Hindustani classical roots with Sufi, folk, Bollywood, and contemporary sounds. Known for their dynamic live act and genre-defying arrangements, the group features some of the finest musicians from across India. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)