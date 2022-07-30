Singer Minu Bakshi hits the music chart with her new music video 'Rabb Ranjha'

You would like to read
- Minu Bakshi announces the release of New Song "Rabb Ranjha"
- 'IM Music' brings you a new sufi song 'Ruhani' sung by Prateek Gandhi, featuring Sana Sultan and Shadab Ali Khan
- Mainu Ishq Nahi Karna Music Video: Actor Aaira Dwivedi and Singer Moin Sabri present a soulful music track
- SVMT Music launches debutante Dipak Tewari with Madhurima Tuli in chartbusting music video 'Hayaa'
- FanTiger launches first Music NFT with Punjabi superstar Sunanda Sharma
New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): India's iconic Sufi and Semi-classical singer Minu Bakshi drops her much-anticipated music video "Rabb Ranjha" after leaving us in awe with her one-of-a-kind singing skills.
In India, if someone has constantly revolutionized the term 'Sufi', it is none other than Minu Bakshi. With her hypnotic music and her extremely calming voice, Minu Bakshi is one of those singers whose voice penetrates the soul. A singer and lyricist, she has dedicated herself to the cause of promoting Indian music and she is constantly thinking at new and innovative ways to put India on the global map.
Video launch link: (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dgP5Y_cp06I & feature=youtu.be)
The beloved singer has provided her dulcet tones to more than 150 songs in various global languages. She has been awarded with many national and international honours for promoting national harmony. Recently, Minu Bakshi was honoured with the prestigious Ambassador of Indian Culture Award in 2021 for her enormous contribution in spreading Indian Culture across the globe on the occasion of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav - 75 years of Indian Independence.
Bakshi's journey has been a remarkable one. A story full of determination, passion and commitment and finally fulfilment. Ever aware of her responsibility to family and society and cast in a traditional mold Minu Bakshi's priorities were always clear. She dedicated her entire adult life to husband, children, grandchildren, in-laws and parents. Through it, all her commitment to singing remained her driving force and Begum Akhtar her inspiration.
"Rabb Ranjha is really close to my heart, it has been my lifelong ambition. The trailer of the song went viral this month previously gaining lovely response from the public. Through the years, despite the pressures of the family which dominated my life, I always followed a regimen of rigorous training in classical music under the training of renowned Ustads. I do not write and sing the way others do. That too is a source of entertainment, but not how I wish to pursue my music," said Minu Bakshi.
The video which was shot at Nahar Singh Mahal in Ballabharh Faridabad has some breathtaking visuals of its rich cultural heritage and features the singer - Minu Bakshi soaking in the musical notes.
#MinuBakshi #IndianSinger #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor