PNN Dubai [UAE], April 8: Zenith Multi Trading DMCC has executed a Letter of Intent (LoI) with Singular Aircraft S.L. ("Singular"). This strategic engagement signals Zenith's calibrated entry into the rapidly expanding aerospace and unmanned aerial systems (UAS) sector, reinforcing its long- term vision of diversifying into high-growth, technology-driven asset classes. The proposed transaction structure, as outlined in an investor documentation, is envisaged as an equity participation model, with indicative allocation of 51% for strategic investor, subject to dilution based on syndication and capital deployment scale. The group's investment platform, anchored through its Dubai based entity, continues to support cross-border opportunities with a structured and forward-looking approach, aligned with its broader investment philosophy and strategy.

Singular Aircraft operates as a special purpose vehicle (SPV) under its parent entity Singular Ideas, who has invested over EUR24 million in proprietary aerospace technology development over the past 14 years, entirely through promoter equity without external leverage. This debt-free capital structure underscores a strong balance sheet foundation, enhancing investor confidence in long-term scalability and capital efficiency. The company currently maintains an annual production capacity of 25-28 aircraft, supported by a vertically integrated manufacturing model with 60-70% in-house production driven by proprietary IP, alongside fully controlled quality systems and advanced production tracking platforms. From an operational standpoint, Singular Aircraft demonstrates robust institutional depth, supported by a multidisciplinary engineering, production, and governance team comprising over 45+ full-time professionals across software, hardware, avionics, and manufacturing domains, as detailed in the governance framework. This organizational maturity positions the company favourably for scaling into global defence, surveillance, and agricultural aviation markets.

The Signed LoI reflects Mr. Hari's forward-looking investment thesis centered around 2026 and beyond, targeting emerging sectors such as drone technology, autonomous aviation systems, and dual-use platforms spanning agriculture, defence, disaster management, and logistics. The increasing global reliance on unmanned aerial solutions for precision agriculture, border security, and infrastructure monitoring presents a significant addressable market, with strong EBITDA margin potential driven by scalable manufacturing and recurring service-based revenue models. This milestone marks a significant expansion of Zenith Multi Trading DMCC's global footprint, reinforcing its positioning as a dynamic investment platform at the intersection of capital, technology, and emerging markets, while continuing to reflect the long-term strategic direction associated with Mr. Hari.

About Singular Aircraft S.L. Singular Aircraft S.L., headquartered in Barcelona, Spain, is an aerospace technology company specializing in the development and manufacturing of cost-efficient light aircraft and unmanned aerial systems, with a strong focus on emerging markets and proprietary engineering platforms. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)