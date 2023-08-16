Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.08%)
65347.63 -54.29
Nifty (-0.14%)
19407.95 -26.60
Nifty Midcap (0.02%)
37776.90 + 6.70
Nifty Smallcap (-0.01%)
5334.75 -0.30
Nifty Bank (-0.50%)
43870.75 -220.20
Heatmap

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesGold-Silver PriceTop Headlines TodayStock to watch todaySBFC FinanceNEET SS 2023 RegistrationGautam AdaniiPhone 15 ProductionUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Apple's supplier Foxconn begins iPhone 15 production in Tamil NaduIndia's no 2 tycoon Gautam Adani may avoid stepping on Mukesh Ambani's toes

India News

Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft successfully undergoes last Moon-bound maneouvreYamuna's water level in Delhi rises again amid rains in Himachal

Technology News

Australian court fines Dell unit $6.5 mn for misleading customersApple AirPods to be made in India at Foxconn factory in Hyderabad

Economy News

Govt to launch Vishwakarma Yojana for skilled traditional craftsmenGovt to provide drone training to 15,000 women led-SHGs, says PM Modi
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon