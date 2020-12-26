SITEX Expo: First state-wide physical exhibition to be held in Surat by SGCCI after the lockdown

You would like to read
Surat (Gujarat), December 26 (ANI/ PNN): The Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry has organized a grand three-day exhibition 'Surat International Textile Expo- SITEX-2021' from 9th January, 2021 to 11th January, 2021 at Surat International Exhibition and Convention Center, Sarsana.
Dineshbhai Navadiya, President of the Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce & amp; Industry, said that this will be the 5th SITEX exhibition in consistence, and would be held in January, 2021. The Exhibition will host manufacturers from all sub-segments of the textile sector machinery which includes machines related to ancillaries, embroidery and bridging machinery and accessories, textile engineering, technical textile machinery and accessories, yarn and fabrics.
Ashish Gujarati, Vice President - SGGCI added that , this SITEX exhibition will be the first of its kind (i.e. Physical Exhibition) post lockdown in the entire state of Gujarat. This exhibition will be held in the area of apprx. 10,500 square meters at Surat International Exhibition and Convention Center. More than 100 exhibitors from various sectors of the textile sector will display their latest textile machinery and ancillary products as well as manufacturers will showcase their yarns and fabrics. These machinery include airjet looms, waterjet looms, rapier looms, circular knitting, digital printing machine. He further said that Ms. Roop Rashi, Textile Commissioner, Government of India would be the special guest at the SITEX exhibition.
International Visitors expected at SITEX from Vietnam, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka
Himanshu Bodawala, Chairman, SITEX-2021, said that electronic Jacquard made in India will be displayed at this upcoming SITEX exhibition. At the same time, indigenous Surat made needle loom machine will be the centre of attraction. Visitors from Vietnam, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are also invited to participate in this exhibition as Business visitors. If there is an improvement in the current situation of Covid-19 and if international flights start, they will visit SITEX. Representatives of the Consulate Offices of Trade and Commerce of all these countries are likely to visit the SITEX Expo.
Jyantibhai Savaliya - Group Chairman, SGCCI said that the textile entrepreneurs from other cities of the country like Ichalkaranji, Malegaon, Erode, Tirupur, Salem, Coimbatore, Bhiwandi, Mumbai, Ludhiana and Panipat are also expected to visit this EXPO. Due to ongoing order on Social Distancing under Covid-19 guidelines Chamber has ensured full compliance to the Guidelines issued by the State & amp; Central Government and thus will not allow Spot registration of visitors during the exhibition. All interested visitors has to register online and only they will be allowed to enter the exhibition premises. The Chamber has received the cooperation of many textile associations across the country in organizing the SITEX exhibition.
