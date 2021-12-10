Sivaji Ganesan's grandson and Sridevi's niece come together for music video 'Kadhal Enge / Yadhalo Mounam' by Padmini's grand niece

You would like to read
Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 10 (ANI/ThePRTree): Movie lovers across India are awed by legends like Sivaji Ganeshan, Padmini and Sridevi. They defined what movies meant for generations together. The younger generations of these stalwarts are joining hands for a bilingual music video that has been released by Aditya Music.
This is directed by award-winning filmmaker (https://instagram.com/lakshmidevy?utm_medium=copy_link) Lakshmi Devy who is the grand-niece of 'Natya Peroli' Padmini Ramachandran. The video is titled '(https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HeVCs2xdyDU) Kadhal Enge' in Tamil and '(https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AjpH7N2krCg) Yadhalo Mounam' in Telugu and produced by (https://fiditalkies.com) FiDi Talkies.
The cast include Nadigar Thilakam Sivaji Ganesan's grandson Darshan Ganesan and late actress Sridevi's niece Shrisha, Vignesh Shivasubramaniam and Vesta Chen. Having done over 50 films together Sivaji Ganesan and Padmini were always considered to be a dream team.
The music was composed by renowned music director Achu Rajamani in collaboration with newcomer Varun Menon. Interestingly, Achu Rajamani has also sung the song.
The song which is about seizing the moment and missed opportunities was aesthetically shot by Abinandhan Ramanujam of Madathy and Kaappaan fame. The music video has been edited by Anthony Gonsalvez who works mostly with directors Shankar and Gautam Vasudev Menon.
(https://instagram.com/lakshmidevy?utm_medium=copy_link) Lakshmi Devy was in news recently as her film "(https://tv.apple.com/in/movie/when-the-music-changes/umc.cmc.7itreuupxdmatw562vq4e4pdh?action=play) When the Music Changes" is a contender in the Academy Awards. The Executive Producer of the film Hollywood icon John Turturro. This fun-filled music video comes after (https://instagram.com/lakshmidevy?utm_medium=copy_link) Lakshmi Devy's gruesome and raw film 'When the music changes' which is now available on (https://tv.apple.com/in/movie/when-the-music-changes/umc.cmc.7itreuupxdmatw562vq4e4pdh?action=play) Apple Tv. The film has been garnering exceptional Hollywood reviews, won many laurels including Gold Remy award and is now officially competing for an Oscar in the Live Action Short Category.
