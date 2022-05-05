Sixteenth Street Asian Gems Fund picks up stake in BLS International Services Ltd

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 5 (ANI/PNN): BLS International Services Ltd (BSE: 540073, NSE: BLS) is a trusted global tech-enabled services partner for governments and citizens, having an impeccable reputation for setting benchmarks in the domain of visa, passport, consular, citizen, e-governance, attestation, biometric, e-visa and retail services since 2005.
As per bulk deal data available on NSE, Sixteenth Street Asian Gems Fund picked up 10,00,000 shares in BLS International Services Ltd. at an average price of Rs. 358.25 on May 04, 2022.
Earlier the board had approved the issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1, i.e. Bonus Issue of Equity Shares in the proportion of (One) Equity Share of Re 1/- each for every (One) Equity Share of Re 1/- each held by the shareholders of the Company as on the record date, May 17, 2022, subject to approval of shareholders.
BLS International Services Ltd. is recognized as "India's Most Valuable Companies" by Business Today Magazine, "Best under a Billion" company by Forbes Asia and ranked amongst "Fortune India's Next 500 companies".
The company works with over 46 client governments including Diplomatic Missions, Embassies & Consulates and leverages technology and processes that ensure data security. The Company now has an extensive network of more than 12,287 centers globally with a robust strength of over 15,000 employees and associates that provide consular, biometric and citizen services. BLS has processed over 52 million applications till date globally.
BLS International is the only listed company in India in this domain with operations spread across 66 countries.
