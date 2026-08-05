PNN Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 5: AGM Vijaylaxmi Group's Sixty3 W.E. Business Park at Goregaon East has witnessed a strong market response since its launch, attracting interest from business owners, investors and non-resident Indians (NRIs). The response reflects sustained demand for Grade-A commercial spaces in strategically located business corridors. Sixty3 W.E. Business Park has been filled with healthy enquiries and bookings, validating its positioning as a future-ready business destination that combines strategic location, modern infrastructure and long-term investment potential. Mooted as concept that addresses a key gap in Mumbai's commercial real estate market for high-quality office developments, the project brings together premium construction, flexible workspace formats and excellent connectivity within one address.

Since its launch, Sixty3 W.E. Business Park has drawn consistent enquiries and bookings from a broad occupier base. The robust demand for this project is underpinned by businesses seeking efficient office spaces, as well as investors looking for assets with attractive rental potential and long-term capital appreciation. The breadth and momentum of interest in this project also reflects the micro-market's urgent need for well-designed commercial real estate developments that cater to a wide spectrum of corporates, SMEs, MSMEs, professionals and business owners. Commenting on the response, Vikash Kawar, Director of AGM Vijaylaxmi Group said, "The success of Sixty3 W.E. Business Park indicates a larger shift in the market, where commercial real estate is increasingly being considered as more than a space requirement. Office spaces are a strategic business and investment decision. Occupiers are placing greater emphasis on accessibility, business efficiency and long-term brand value, while investors are looking for quality assets that can deliver stable returns over time. We believe our project is well positioned at the intersection of both these priorities, and the encouraging response reinforces our confidence in the lasting potential of thoughtfully developed commercial destinations."

Sharing his thoughts, Gagan Mehta, Director of AGM Vijaylaxmi Group said, "Interest in Sixty3 W.E. Business Park is coming from three very different kinds of buyers. These include business owners planning their own offices, investors evaluating the asset for rental yield and NRIs assessing the opportunity from overseas. It is quite rare for a single project to appeal so strongly across all three segments, at the same time. With six floors already complete, occupiers and investors can inspect the progress on site. It is heartening to note that our NRI buyers have placed their trust in us to deliver the project on schedule."

The strong interest generated by Sixty3 W.E. Business Park has benefitted from its strategic location on the Western Express Highway and seamless connectivity to the metro network, airport and key commercial hubs across Mumbai. The project has also attracted notable interest from NRIs, a segment increasingly looking at India's commercial real estate market for stable, long-term income-generating assets. The response from this segment also reflects a broader preference for Grade-A commercial developments backed by strong infrastructure and credible developers' investments in established urban markets. The launch of Sixty3 W.E. Business Park marks an important milestone in AGM Vijaylaxmi Group's broader growth strategy as it continues to build a portfolio of commercial, residential, redevelopment and mixed-use developments. The group remains committed to developing future-ready real estate assets anchored in quality, innovation, sustainability and customer trust, while creating enduring value for businesses, investors and communities.

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