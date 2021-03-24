SKF India announces cost coverage of COVID-19 vaccination for all employees and their immediate family members

You would like to read
- India's Cumulative Covid-19 Vaccination Coverage Crosses 1.34 crore
- India Marks Highest Coverage In Single Day With Over 3 Million Covid-19 Vaccinations
- Over 2.4 Crore Covid-19 Vaccine Doses Administered Across Country So Far
- Prime Minister Takes First Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine
- More Than 88.5 Lakh Covid-19 Vaccine Doses Administered In India
Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): In its commitment to ensure employee health and well-being, SKF India has announced cost coverage for the COVID-19 vaccination drive for all employees and their immediate family members as per the guidelines by the Indian government.
Through this drive, SKF intends to extend support for employees and their families in obtaining vaccines through a seamless process.
"We believe that covering the cost of COVID-19 vaccination for our employees and their immediate family members expresses our gratitude for their persistent support and absolute trust in us. We encourage vaccination for our people who are eligible and choose to receive the vaccine to protect themselves and their families and help our nation fight COVID-19," reaffirmed Gautam Kumar, CHRO, Director HR, SKF India Ltd.
Under the vaccination initiative, SKF India has urged its employees to register themselves and their immediate family members including spouses, children, and parents at suitable government-approved COVID-19 vaccination centers to follow the process of receiving the vaccination.
The company will reimburse the cost associated with the two mandatory vaccine shots included in the immunisation program.
SKF's mission is to be the undisputed leader in the bearing business. SKF offers solutions around the rotating shaft, including bearings, seals, lubrication management, condition monitoring and maintenance services.
SKF is represented in more than 130 countries and has around 17,000 distributor locations worldwide. Annual sales in 2019 were SEK 86 013 million and the number of employees was 43 360.
For more information, please visit (https://www.skf.com/in)
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor