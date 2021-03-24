SKF India announces cost coverage of COVID-19 vaccination for all employees and their immediate family members

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): In its commitment to ensure employee health and well-being, SKF India has announced cost coverage for the COVID-19 vaccination drive for all employees and their immediate family members as per the guidelines by the Indian government.

Through this drive, SKF intends to extend support for employees and their families in obtaining vaccines through a seamless process.

"We believe that covering the cost of COVID-19 vaccination for our employees and their immediate family members expresses our gratitude for their persistent support and absolute trust in us. We encourage vaccination for our people who are eligible and choose to receive the vaccine to protect themselves and their families and help our nation fight COVID-19," reaffirmed Gautam Kumar, CHRO, Director HR, SKF India Ltd.

Under the vaccination initiative, SKF India has urged its employees to register themselves and their immediate family members including spouses, children, and parents at suitable government-approved COVID-19 vaccination centers to follow the process of receiving the vaccination.

The company will reimburse the cost associated with the two mandatory vaccine shots included in the immunisation program.

SKF's mission is to be the undisputed leader in the bearing business. SKF offers solutions around the rotating shaft, including bearings, seals, lubrication management, condition monitoring and maintenance services.

SKF is represented in more than 130 countries and has around 17,000 distributor locations worldwide. Annual sales in 2019 were SEK 86 013 million and the number of employees was 43 360.

For more information, please visit (https://www.skf.com/in)

