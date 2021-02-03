SKF India launches e-shop, its first online store in India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): SKF India, today launched E-shop ( https://eprocureindia.skf.com ) an online store offering products from Automotive and Industrial Business for retail and industrial buyers.

The launch is in line with SKF's commitment of expanding reach to customers across market segments and continuously providing unmatched customer experience, while further boosting country's 'Digital India' initiative.

This 24/7 self-service online store aims to provide direct access to SKF genuine and reliable products ranging from Bearings and Bearing Units, Housing and Accessories, Greases and other maintenance products, for both Industrial and Automotive segments. All the process industries, MSME's, traders, retailers, automotive aftermarket retailers, mechanics and fleet owners will benefit from this wide range of products and solutions.

"We want to be the partner of choice for our customers and are committed to creating platforms that support the digital transformation journey for our customers and partners," said Manish Bhatnagar, MD of SKF India. "The E-shop enables us to adapt to the changing customer buying preferences and supports our strategy of expanding reach in new markets while growing our presence in the existing segments. Hosting a wide range of products and solutions, the platform provides a reliable and seamless online experience to our existing and new customers."

* The site features wide range of products across automotive and industrial segments.

* Product search bar enables users to quickly and accurately identify the product they are interested in by part number, product category etc.

* Each product detail page provides all the information to easily place orders.

* Customers can additionally avail attractive schemes and best prices.

* A personal sales assistant in real time to address customer queries.

* E-shop has secure payment methods and self-service account management for easy transactions.

Through E-shop, SKF will be more aware of changing customer preferences at any time, further supporting SKF's commitment to maximizing customer satisfaction.

SKF's mission is to be the undisputed leader in the bearing business. SKF offers solutions around the rotating shaft, including bearings, seals, lubrication, condition monitoring, and maintenance services. SKF is represented in more than 130 countries and has around 17,000 distributor locations worldwide. Annual sales in 2019 were SEK 86,013 million and the number of employees was 43,360.

