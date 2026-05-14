BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 14: Sky Blue Cinematix is pleased to announce its appointment by UAE-based Aspin Holding as an Associate in relation to the FC Barcelona area for a range of high-profile commercial activities and brand integrations associated with FC Barcelona (Barca) within the Republic of India.

Under this landmark agreement, Sky Blue Cinematix serves as the authorised representative for Aspin Holding, tasked with supporting the promotion and market engagement of the club's prestigious brand in the Indian market in connection with "the Project" through a diverse portfolio of integrated lifestyle and commercial entities.

A Visionary Strategic Collaboration

The appointment establishes a robust framework for collaboration, reflecting a shared commitment to supporting the development of the FC Barcelona brand. Acting in the strategic, Sky support capacity, Sky Blue Cinematix will contribute to brand positioning and the marketing of the Barca lifestyle, ensuring all initiatives meet the premium global standards of both Aspin Holding and FC Barcelona.