Skyexch.net partner with New Zealand Cricket for T20 tri-series between New Zealand, Pakistan and Bangladesh

New Delhi [India], October 13 (ANI/PNN): Skyexch.net are proud to associate with New Zealand Cricket for Tri Series 2022 between New Zealand, Pakistan and Bangladesh in a seven-match T20I tri-series in New Zealand from 7th October 2022, ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia later this month.

The Hagley Oval in Christchurch will host all matches, including the final. All three teams will meet each other twice in the league stage. The top two in the table will then proceed to the final on October 14.

New Zealand is placed in Group A of the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup while Pakistan and Bangladesh are slotted in Group B. Kane Williamson will lead the home side while Babar Azam and Shakib Al Hasan will captain Pakistan and Bangladesh respectively.

Match dates and timings

October 11, Tuesday: New Zealand v Pakistan, 7:30 AM IST

October 12, Wednesday: Bangladesh v New Zealand, 7:30 AM IST

October 13, Thursday: Bangladesh v Pakistan, 7:30 AM IST

October 14, Friday: Final, 7:30 AM IST

SQUADS for New Zealand T20 Tri-series

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway (wk), Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, IshSodhi, Tim Southee

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Shan Masood, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Nurul Hasan (wk), Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Yasir Ali, Litton Das (wk), Mehidy Hasan, Afif Hossain, Ebadot Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Sabbir Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Najmul Hossain Shanto

The New Zealand T20 tri-series is streaming on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video in India.

(https://www.skyexch.net) has been steadily growing since it previously sponsored numerous cricketing events. The Sixty, the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2022, the ICC Academy Summer Cup, the most recent Test series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, Legends league Cricket season 2 and many others are a few of these.

This story has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PNN)