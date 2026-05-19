PNN Sonipat (Haryana) [India], May 19: In a step towards strengthening industry integration in management education, Jindal Global Business School (JGBS) of O.P. Jindal Global University, Sonipat, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Skyways Air Services Ltd., through its training arm MyLogistics Gurukul. Skyways Air Services, India's No. 1 and globally Top 50 Air Freight forwarder, offers integrated first-to-last mile supply chain solutions across Air, Ocean, Road, Express and Warehousing. JGBS is India's top ranked private university-based B-school as per the latest QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026. As part of this partnership, the students of JGBS will get practical, hands-on experience on India's growing logistics industry. This initiative also ties perfectly into the Government of India's Skill India Mission, helping impart young people the employable skills they need to make India a global talent hub. The MoU provides JGBS students hands-on exposure through internships, facility visits, industry sessions and certified modules from MyLogistics Gurukul, bridging learning with real-world operations.

Professor (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar, Founding Vice Chancellor of O. P. Jindal Global University (JGU), stated: "Over the past 17 years, JGU has established itself as an unparalleled and pioneering institution, setting the benchmark for global higher education in India. In our quest for academic excellence, we have ensured that our students are exposed to a diverse and inclusive learning environment with suitable exposure to industry. The business school of the university, JGBS, is forging strategic partnerships with major players in the industry. This helps create meaningful avenues for our management students to understand and work on the opportunities and challenges faced by the industry, helping them become employable and future-ready. As an Institution of Eminence, JGU remains committed to contributing to national growth by adding a skilled youth workforce to the national pool."

Under the terms of the MoU, JGBS students will gain access to Skyways' operational ecosystem through structured internships, facility visits to warehousing and freight hubs, and industry-led sessions conducted by senior logistics professionals from Skyways Air Services. On the occasion, Mr. Yashpal Sharma, CMD, Skyways Air Services stated: "We are delighted to partner with JGBS, who has been contributing immensely to the academic world and bringing great talent to the Indian workforce. We are looking to work with them and together nurture talent that will propel Indian Logistics as the engine of economic vitality. Logistics is fast-tracking global trade through e-commerce and quick commerce, thrusting academic talent into logistics-ready professionals so India can compete worldwide, create effective supply chain solutions, and be most cost-competitive for Logistics. This alignment with JGBS will contribute hugely to the national vision for a skilled and competitive India."

Key areas of cooperation include knowledge partnership for courses offered in the areas of supply chain, logistics and allied areas, industry guest lectures, and research related collaboration between Skyways professionals and JGBS faculty members. JGBS Dean Professor (Dr.) Mayank Dhaundiyal said: "I am thrilled about this industry partnership with the Skyways group. Through this partnership, our students will get to experience the logistics sector first-hand and work on real problem statements and actual challenges that companies like Skyways are solving today. These activities complement well the other pedagogical interventions we are doing inside the classroom including simulations, case studies and experiential activities that help students with the course and program learning objectives. As India's top-ranked private university business school, we will keep pushing to ensure our students graduate not just with a degree but with the skills and industry exposure that make them industry-ready."

For JGBS students, this partnership is about getting closer to how the industry actually works. The business school students at O P Jindal Global University will work on live problem statements along with professionals from the Skyways Air Services Ltd., taking concepts like supply chain strategy and operations management and optimization out of the classroom and into real business settings. Beyond live projects and industry visits by students of JGBS, the collaboration also brings Skyways experts to the JGU campus for industry guest lectures thereby adding a layer of practical insight that textbooks alone cannot provide. About Skyways Air Services Limitedand My Logistics Gurukul

Skyways Air Services Limited (Skyways Group), founded in 1984, is one of India's established logistics groups with over four decades of experience in freight forwarding and supply chain solutions. Recognised as India's No. 1 Air Freight forwarder since 2017 and Globally Top 50 Air Freight forwarderas per World ACD rankings, the company offers integrated, first-to-last mile supply chain solutions across Air, Ocean, Road, Customs Brokerage, and technology-enabled Express Services & Warehousing, Cold Chain solutions. The Group's skilling arm, My Logistics Gurukul, was set up to focus specifically on building logistics talent in India through training programmes designed in close conversation with the industry it serves.

About Jindal Global Business School JGBS is one of twelve constituent schools of O.P. Jindal Global University, and the second largest by faculty and student strength. JGBS is India's top ranked private university B-school and among the top 200 B-schools in the world as per QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026. JGBS is also an AACSB accredited B-school with a AAA+ rating by Careers360; its BBA (Hons.) programme is now consistently ranked India's No. 1 BBA programme for last 3 yrs in row (Outlook ICARE 2023, 2024, 2025). Its programmes sit across three levels - undergraduate (the BBA Honours and its specialised tracks in Business Analytics, Family Business and Financial Markets), postgraduate (a five-year integrated BBA-MBA and a two-year MBA), and online (MBA and BBA programmes). The school's faculty count is around 200, drawn from premium institutions in India and abroad.

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