Sleepwell celebrates India's magnificent performance at the Tokyo Olympics 2020

New Delhi [India], August 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Sleepwell, India's leading mattress brand from Sheela Foam, today announced their appreciation towards the star performance of Indian athletes at the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics 2020.
The brand will be presenting the athletes who outdid themselves and brought home a haul of medals with a pair of Sleepwell mattresses as a token of their admiration.
In the words of Rahul Gautam, Chairman and Managing Director, Sheela Foam Ltd., "We are extremely proud of the outstanding performance that the Indian athletes have showcased at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Their victories are evidence of their sheer hard work, perseverance, determination, and countless hours of commitment. Sleepwell has always emphasized on the critical role a good night's sleep and comfort plays in the health and wellbeing of an individual and to this effect, it is our pleasure to gift Sleepwell Mattresses to the Indian medal holders for their exceptional performance."
Sleep is an imperative component of a healthy way of life and a good mattress plays an equally crucial role in the same. An athlete's rest and rehabilitation are just as crucial as their training. The importance of sleep, relaxation and healing cannot be overemphasized. These allow the body to recuperate and strengthen itself, both physically and psychologically and a good mattress in this case is an invaluable investment. To this extent, Sleepwell mattresses are designed to provide comfort and help with rejuvenation, to be faster, higher, and stronger.
A leader in Polyurethane (PU) Foam, Sheela Group is a multi-billion-rupee entity. It has a nationwide presence in manufacturing PU Foam with a global marketing perspective and an impeccable track record, since 1971. Sheela Group is committed to a one-point program that of bringing comfort, convenience, and luxury to enhance the lifestyle of a modern man.
The winning brands of Sheela Group include Sleepwell - The flagship brand for mattresses and comfort accessories, Feather Foam - A Pure PU Foam, Lamiflex - A superior quality Polyether/Polyester foam for lamination. These are ranked as the largest selling PU Foam in the country.
