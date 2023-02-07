SleepyCat launches a Valentine's special - The Couple Pillow for couples to cuddle all-night without the pain or discomfort

New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI/PNN): Deep sleep is the need of the hour. Thanks to brands like SleepyCat, whose innovative and comfortable products make sleeping the most comfortable experience possible. Incubated in the year 2017 by Kabir Siddiq, SleepyCat takes pride in being the internet's highest-rated mattress brand. India's First CoolTEC Memory Foam Pillow as well as the one-of-a-kind Hybrid and Slim pillow options are a couple of the many innovative options for a wide range of sleeping preferences.

The brand has recently launched its new 'Couple Pillow', which addresses couples' sleep problems by offering them pain-free-arm sleep. Empowered and supported by a dedicated team, the company recently introduced the concept of Snuggle Sutra by launching The Couple pillow to grow the bond between couples, so they can experience unique, fun, and comfortable snuggling positions. The pillow is designed for the arm to pass, a distinct headrest for both partners, and a soft quilted fabric cover, the pillow enhances quality sleep for both partners. The pillow is made of high-quality memory foam, and its distinctive armhole design lets the arm slide through the arched tunnel, allowing the partner to snuggle comfortably on top. This keeps the arm from bearing the pressure and lets the couple sleep in total comfort. He pillow is available in 2 variants - For sleeper who prefer sleeping on their left-hand side and those who prefer sleeping on their right-hand side.

You can find this pillow on their website at - (https://sleepycat.in/pillow/couple-pillow/?utm_source=press+release & utm_medium=couple+pillow+launch & utm_campaign=couple+pillow+pr+release+feb & utm_id=press_release_couplepillow)

Kabir Siddiq is a problem-solver. Considering the rising stress and poor lifestyle choices, he believes that quality sleep is a necessity rather than a luxury. Having understood the gap in the mattress industry, Kabir wanted to address the industry issues right from mattress manufacturing to logistics, distribution, warehousing, and final delivery. Besides this, the structure and quality that were available in the market were significantly overpriced. Kabir, with his entrepreneurial spirit, took a leap of faith and ventured into the mattress industry, thereby incubating SleepyCat. He says, "From introducing India to the concept of "mattress-in-a-box" we have grown into a complete sleep solutions brand where we not only provide mattresses but also other bedding products that add luxury to your sleep routine. SleepyCat is here to provide best-in-class full-stack sleep solutions at direct-from-factory prices"

(https://sleepycat.in/" rel="noopener" target="_blank">SleepyCat has been awarded as one of the Top Retail StartUps in 2019 by the Retail Association of India and one of the top 100 D2c brands in the Country. Silicon Magazine also named it one of the Top 10 Startups to Work For in 2020. With the diversified portfolio of offerings extended to comforters, throws, weighted blankets, and pet beds, SleepyCat envisions being synonymous with good sleep.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)