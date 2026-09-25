PRNewswire Gurugram (Haryana) [India], September 25: Gurgaon, one of India's leading corporate and commercial hubs, has grown into a city defined by fast-paced workdays, modern urban living and an increasingly diverse residential landscape. As the city continues to attract professionals, businesses and families from across the country, the need for comfortable, convenient and personalised lifestyle solutions is also evolving. Adding to this growing landscape, SleepyCat is marking a significant milestone in its retail journey with the opening of its 50th store in Gurgaon. Celebrating 50 Stores with a New Sleep Studio in Gurgaon Gurgaon's evolving residential landscape and its position as a major corporate hub make it a natural location for SleepyCat's 50th store. With professionals, families and young residents spending increasingly busy days in the city, the new Sleep Studio gives local shoppers an opportunity to explore products designed around sleep and everyday comfort.

You can experience SleepyCat's mattress range in-store and compare different options based on their individual preferences. The brand offers mattresses across categories such as memory foam, latex and hybrid constructions, alongside other sleep and home-comfort products. Bringing the SleepyCat Experience Closer to Customers The opening of the Gurgaon store is part of SleepyCat's broader approach to combining its digital presence with physical retail experiences. The Sleep Studios are designed to give customers a hands-on understanding of products before they make a purchase. From testing mattress firmness to exploring pillows and other sleep accessories, shoppers can take their time understanding what works for them. The in-store experience also gives customers an opportunity to interact with SleepyCat's team and seek guidance based on their individual requirements.

From One Store to 50 Reaching the 50-store milestone represents a significant phase in SleepyCat's retail expansion. With its growing network of Sleep Studios, SleepyCat is increasing its physical presence across multiple cities and making it easier for customers to experience its products offline. The Gurgaon opening adds another location to this expanding network while marking a milestone for the brand's retail journey. For SleepyCat, the 50th store is not simply another retail location-it represents the continued effort to make mattress shopping more experiential and accessible. A New Destination for Better Sleep in Gurgaon With the opening of its 50th Sleep Studio, SleepyCat is bringing its sleep-focused retail experience to more customers in Gurgaon. The new store gives local shoppers a space to explore mattresses in person, understand their options and make a more informed choice about their sleep setup.

As SleepyCat continues to expand its offline footprint across India, the Gurgaon store marks both a new beginning for local customers and an important milestone in the brand's journey. Fifty stores later, SleepyCat's focus remains the same: helping more people discover a more comfortable way to sleep. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)