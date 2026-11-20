PNN New Delhi [India], November 20: Sloan, the world's leading manufacturer of commercial plumbing systems, has announced a strategic partnership between Sloan and Marlik del Centro to expand opportunities across Mexico, Latin America and North America. The development continues the company's strategy of strengthening regional capabilities through alliances with established local businesses. "Mexico and Latin American remain important to Sloan's long-term growth ambitions. Our partnership with Marlik brings together two organizations with complementary capabilities and a shared understanding of the market," said Graham Allen, President and CEO of Sloan. "Leveraging Sloan's global experience alongside Marlik's strong manufacturing capabilities and local market expertise will enable us to broaden the range of solutions we offer customers while strengthening our ability to manufacture closer to the markets we serve."

The Marlik agreement provides access to additional sink products and established customer relationships. Founded in 1998 and headquartered in San Luis Potosí, the company brings nearly three decades of production experience serving the Mexican and US markets. "Marlik and Sloan are focused on quality, trust, and a shared commitment to better serving our customers," said Alejandro Torre, President and CEO of Marlik. "This strategic partnership gives us the opportunity to build on those strengths, exchange knowledge, enhance our capabilities, and bring a broader range of solutions to customers." Marlik will continue to operate as a standalone brand, maintaining the identity, experience, customer relationships, and market presence it has built over nearly three decades. Sloan India will evaluate the Marlik's pre-forming manufacturing technology for India and Asia sub-continent market needs.

Earlier this year, Sloan India made a strategic investment in Essel Bath Fittings, supporting its expansion through domestic manufacturing, an extended portfolio and wider distribution. India's growing infrastructure requirements and demand for water-efficient products present opportunities across residential, hospitality, commercial and institutional projects. India will continue to contribute increasingly to Sloan global engineering, innovation and regional supply activities. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)