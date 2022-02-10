Smart healthcare ecosystem for India launched by Government of India

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], February 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): Government of India's Technology Think Tank TIFAC launched a white paper conceptualizing smart healthcare ecosystem of India, on its 35th Foundation Day.
The occasion was graced by Dr Srivari Chandrasekhar, Secretary Department of Science and Technology, Prof. Devang Khakhar, Chairman, TIFAC Governing Council, and Dr. Pradeep Srivastava, Executive Director, TIFAC.
The paper conceptualizes a smart healthcare ecosystem, with action recommendations on policies around the same. All recommendations in the paper are driven out of on-ground pilot implementation and relevant feasibility checks, thus ensuring the policy recommendation gets converted to on-ground action.
Another paper on '100 specialty chemicals for Atmanirbharta' was also launched to help strengthen policies on Atmanirbhar Bharat. The paper has been launched under the call of the Honorable Prime Minister's Digital Health Mission. TIFAC has also conducted research pertaining to vital health measurement across pilot districts of India, thus strengthening the digital health mission of India.
Speaking at the occasion, Dr Srivastava emphasized the need of using digital technologies in transforming healthcare, in a way that India becomes self-reliant.
The paper has been created in consultation with government advisory firm Sapio Analytics. Sapio Analytics' division (https://sapioanalytics.com/smart-healthcare-sutra) Sapio Smart Healthcare has developed artificial intelligence driven innovations that power the smart healthcare ecosystem in India and has piloted the same to prove their feasibility.
The smart healthcare ecosystem envisions an India where every village has access to quality personalized healthcare, with ability of cyber-physical treatment and disease predictions directly solving the healthcare needs of citizens. Besides creating new age primary healthcare centers, connected to mother centers for effective treatment, the ecosystem also creates the provision of use of artificial intelligence in planning healthcare related policies at all levels.
The paper also calls upon businesses, startups, technology innovators and other related entities to create a business plan on integrating with the ecosystem, towards building India's healthcare accessibility and affordability.
