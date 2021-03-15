Smart roads inaugurated in Ujjain

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 15 (ANI/PRNewswire): TATA Projects Limited, one of India's fastest-growing and most admired infrastructure companies, announced that the administration recently inaugurated two 'smart roads' built by the company in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh.
All utility connections for the next 50 years have been considered and therefore these smart roads will not have to be dug up in future for installing utilities such as sewers, water supply, stormwater drains, and underground electrical & optical fibre lines.
The two roads are Road Number 2 which has a length of 465 metres and alignment runs from Zero Point Bridge to Gyaneshwari Mata Temple, and Road Number 4 which has a length of 412 metres wherein the alignment is from Bela Patra Mahadev Temple to Jain Mandir.
Dr Mohan Yadav - Minister for Higher Education - Govt. of Madhya Pradesh, Anil Firojiya - Member of Parliament (Ujjain), Khitij Singhal - Ujjain Municipal Commissioner and Paras Jain - Ex. MLA recently inaugurated these smart roads.
In addition, the roads have cycle tracks and also various beautification initiatives such as greenery measures on the periphery. While the earlier road did not even have a basic footpath - the newly opened roads have wide footpaths for pedestrians to safely and comfortably walk.
These smart roads were undertaken by Ujjain Smart City Ltd (USCL) in the well-known temple town of Ujjain - which is also a famous pilgrimage centre with the Kumbh Mela held here every 12 years.
