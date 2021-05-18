SmartValue unveils its range of immunity products to aid healthy lifestyle

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], May 18 (ANI/SRV Media): SmartValue Ltd, one of the leading direct selling organization in India, unveils the expansion of its immunity line to include Ayurvedic supplements, health supplements and juices.
Now customers can avail Neem Tablets, Giloy Tablets, Ashwagandha Capsules, Spirulina Capsules, Iron and Folic Capsules, Vitamin C non chewable Tablets; and a variety of juices including Noni, Amla with Honey, Aloe Vera with Honey and many more.
These products have been developed to help people maintain proper immunity through a certified list of immunity boosters. SmartValue's immunity boosters offer drug-free products that can aid care in a fine fettle immune system to give the physique what it needs best to combat the challenges often affecting overall health.
The SmartValue product portfolio features ingredients like Neem, Tulsi, Omega 3, Noni, Vitamins D3 and C etc., known for their medicinal properties that help to strengthen immunity. The immune system protects the body from various diseases and helps in its quick recovery.
Trimurthy Ragi, COO said, "At SmartValue, we always inspire our clients to partake in self-care. Especially in the present times, it is important to be mindful and make knowledgeable choices. In line with our approach towards immunity and healthy lifestyle, our complete range of immune health supplements and vitamins, along with regular exercise, a balanced diet, and adequate sleep each night, can be a powerful blend to care for your overall health."
SmartValue is much more than a company that began with a revolutionary idea to bring positive change in the lives of people. Through its commitment since 21 years of service, it has offered genuine quality and value-for-money products to its customers. It also provides a profitable and career opportunity to today's motivated youth and through its sheer dedication to this idea, it has become a notable presence in the market and a household name. SmartValue is contributing to the enhancement of overall quality of living and is helping create healthy and happy life.
