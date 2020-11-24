Smytten - India's largest premium product trial platform, launches their new brand campaign: #BeSomethingNew

New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI/PRNewswire): Smytten, India's largest online platform for premium product discovery & trial, announces the launch of their new brand campaign #BeSomethingNew. The campaign kicks off with a digital ad film showcasing the joy of trying new things through a set of confident and ambitious millennial protagonists in the backdrop of a very catchy musical anthem. The film truly stands for the spirit of discovery and encourages everyone to step out of their comfort zone and try something new - 'a new product, a new look, a new attitude, a new you'.

Unlike other online commerce platforms, Smytten focuses more on the pre-purchase experience of online shoppers, helping them to first try the product in the comfort of their home at a very minimal or no cost through its unique try-buy-try model. The spirit of trial and discovery is inhibited on traditional e-commerce platforms because they are more focussed on selling all the time. Users don't have the means to try any interesting new brands and trends they come across online; be it choosing a new face moisturizer, a new shade of lipstick, or a new protein bar, without actually spending money to buy them. Smytten works around this problem through a unique paradigm: it curates for users the best brands and products across categories like beauty, grooming, fragrance, food & beverages, health & wellness and delivers free miniature trial packs of products in which they are interested. The 'trial' section of the Smytten app/website features a wide range of product trials from a mix of premium Indian and international brands. The #BeSomethingNew campaign captures what Smytten is all about in a nutshell: Being something new starts with trying something new. Unless you try, you won't know what's meant for you and how it can transform you.

Quoting recent research published by Google-WPP-Kantar, Swagata Sarangi, co-founder of Smytten, said, "It's a known fact that consumer purchases are moving online. For example, 33 per cent of beauty shoppers in India engage digitally everyday, but the irony is almost 24% find it difficult to decide to buy a product without brand experience. We started Smytten 5 years back to solve this conundrum by giving users the freedom and access to try out thousands of products first and then decide what they want to buy. We are truly democratizing the choices available for online shoppers and our new brand campaign #BeSomethingNew captures that essence beautifully."

Talking about the film for the #BeSomethingNew campaign, Sainath Saraban, co-founder of Studio Simple & former National Creative Director of Leo Burnett said, "Given such a unique 'try-first' proposition of Smytten, we had to create a compelling piece of communication that is simple enough to educate our target group about the amazingly democratic product trial experience, and also connect with them on an everyday basis on how they perceive life and take decisions. In my career, I have had the opportunity to be a part of culture-creating campaigns like 'Aaj Kuch Toofani Karte Hain' for Thums Up and now I truly believe #BeSomethingNew embodies the Smytten brand in spirit and in form, and has the power to become an inspiring credo for new-age consumers."

The film is set to be aired across all leading digital platforms and OTTs. While Smytten has a very strong audience base in metros & tier-1 towns; with this campaign it expects to find newer audiences & loyalists in tier-2 towns where there is a massive growth and adoption of online purchase, driven by the current pandemic situation.

