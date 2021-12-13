Social Media Influencer Cemo Basen crosses the milestone of 1.7 million followers on Instagram

New Delhi [India], December 13 (ANI/ATK): Cemo Basen achieved a remarkable milestone that makes him one of the top influencers across South Asia. Garnering 1.7 million followers, the latter took to instagram to express his gratitude towards his fans.

He also shared some pictures and wrote that he hoped he was able to bring a smile on everyone's faces with his posts, stories, travel vlogs, reels, etc. Cemo additionally has 120k followers on tiktok and 20k on Facebook.

Thanking his followers he said, "And we are now a 1.7million family. Thankyou so much for all the love and support. yes the journey has been exhausting during these times .. but I hope I was able to put a smile on your faces through my posts, stories, travel vlogs, reels etc. Keep showing your love and blessings".

(https://fameimpact.com/cemo-basen) Cemo Basen also informed that he is soon going to participate in the first ever MR DC 2022 Peagant which is organised in MGM Washington D.C to facilitate young artists and creators who have obtained personal, professional and community achievements. The pageant is produced by Mrs. DC America 2020 Queen (JeanAnne Roberts).

Earlier this year, he signed a contract with Fox5 DC that will be airing his show "Raising an Influencer" every weekday from 7:00 AM to 8:00 AM, starting on the 16th of October. Cemo rose to fame due to his famous entertaining series 'Raising an Influencer' which is an amalgamation of sarcasm and humor. According to him, "There will always be someone who will try to pull you down, but it is in your best interest to never pay heed to them. That way, you will be able to focus on yourself and reach your ultimate goal."

This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)