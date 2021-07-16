Sodexo and Stop Hunger Fundraiser in India generates heart-warming response

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): Sodexo, the world leader in quality-of-life services, has concluded its 3-week long online fundraiser project.

(https://in.sodexo.com/positive-impact/on-the-ground/sodexo-covid-19-relief-fund.html) #Carethreefold, initiated to offer aid to the COVID-impacted communities in India facing the wrath of the devastating second wave of the pandemic has successfully raised INR 51 lakhs (USD 70,000), witnessing generous contributions from Stop Hunger and Sodexo ecosystem involving Indian and overseas employees, clients, and partner organizations.

Etienne Dufrenois, Director Asia Pacific, Middle-East & Africa, Stop Hunger state, "Hunger pandemic is looming. No matter the country, this health and social crisis has spared no one around the world, but people most in need are the most affected. The number of people using food banks is growing. At Stop Hunger, we are convinced that hunger in the world is avoidable. But in an emergency situation, feeding the most in need is absolutely vital. That's what we have been doing since the beginning of the pandemic. In India, we wanted to leverage our strengths by working together alongside with Sodexo, its clients, suppliers, and also employees to support local NGOs. This unique "Carethreefold" initiative is the most pragmatic way to be united in delivering a vital emergency aid, and to bring some hope. Thanks to all donors."

"COVID-19, above all, is a humanitarian crisis that calls for solidarity. Through the pandemic, Sodexo and Stop Hunger have been tirelessly working to reach the needy and make help available. Our employees too have actively donated from their personal remuneration during the first wave; volunteered their time and efforts to support relief measures. With Sodexo COVID-19 Relief Fund, we have been able to advance assistance to the vulnerable in line with our Better Tomorrow 2025 objectives of acting against hunger. We are most grateful for your contribution," said Rohit Bahety, Country President, Sodexo India.

Relief measures have commenced. The funds are progressively being mobilized through NGO partners, (https://www.indiafoodbanking.org) India Food Banking Network and (https://www.utmtsociety.org) UTMT Society to support daily wagers, migrants who have lost their livelihood and are struggling to access food and essentials.

India Food Banking Network is distributing ~60 tons of ration kits among 3780 families covering 18900 beneficiaries while UTMT society is providing medical kits with essentials like oximeters, contactless thermometers, N95 masks and is sprucing up the village level isolation centers, thereby building primary health infrastructure to benefit 3625 smallholders in the remote locations of Gujarat, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

On 28th May 2021, Sodexo India and Stop Hunger global launched an online fundraiser platform soliciting support from employees, clients and suppliers to join their ongoing fight against hunger in the COVID-impacted communities in India. For every Rs1/- contributed by a stakeholder, Sodexo and Stop Hunger Global pledged to contribute Rs2/-, which means help reaching the ground would multiply threefold.

