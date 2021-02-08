Sodexo BRS India makes equity investment in National Payment Corporation of India

By Sodexo- Brs- India

Mumbai ( Maharashtra) [India], February 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): Sodexo BRS India, the leader in digital employee benefits, acquired a minority stake in the National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI) as part of a Private Placement Exercise inviting wider participation from RBI regulated payment industry players. This investment makes Sodexo an equity holder in NPCI.

Sodexo BRS India offers a complete suite of employee benefits that are tailor-made to suit the needs of India's multi-generational workforce. This includes benefits like meals, incentives, and rewards, fuel, telecommunication, learning and development, wellness, etc.

Commenting on Sodexo's investment in NPCI, Anish Sarkar, CEO Sodexo BRS India, says, "In a rapidly evolving business environment, finding ways to add additional and meaningful value to the user experience is key to improving engagement and retention. We have always focused on offering great freedom of choice to consumers. With this investment, we are now a part of the NPCI family and will continue to use their solutions to make our consumer payment journey seamless and delightful. It is also a testament to our continued commitment to the Government of India's Digital India initiative and thrust to develop robust payment infrastructure in the country."

The Sodexo group works towards improving the quality of daily life for employees, partners, and customers across the world. Sodexo Benefits and Rewards Services India is a 100 percent digital Employee Motivation and Benefits Services provider and partner to 11,000+ companies across the public and private sectors. Our Employee Benefit Solutions are customized to meet the specific needs of organizations and help them develop their best-motivated workforce.

Sodexo BRS India offers a range of employee benefit solutions. Its meal benefit offerings include the meal Pass and cafeteria passcards. The company's Gifting and Recognition offerings include the Premium Pass Celebrations card for festivals and special occasions and the Premium Pass Rewards card for ongoing rewards and recognition programs. The new-age and fully digital Sodexo Multi-Benefit Pass solution helps organizations deliver all employee benefits like the meal, fuel, telecom, learning and development, health and wellness, and much more on a single card. With employee benefits solutions that cater to all needs, Sodexo reaches out to millions of consumers every day across 1,700+ small towns and cities nationally.

