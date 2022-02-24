Sodexo prepares Premier Education Institutes across 15 states and 20 cities for safe return of students on campus

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): With the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic finally showing signs of abating in India, students across the country are all set to resume full-time offline classes.

After nearly two years of online education, almost everyone - from students to teachers and parents will be welcoming this return to campus - albeit in the era of the 'new normal'. Cleanliness and safety will be the top priority for all stakeholders. In such a scenario, services like EduCare by Sodexo, specially curated to prepare education campuses for this 'new normal', will assume paramount importance.

Sodexo provides unmatched Food, Hospitality & Campus care services to the education sector across the world. Leveraging its vast global footprint, Sodexo has launched EduCare in the year 2020, under their Education Services Segment - an industry first, India-centric solution that prepares for post COVID reopening with scientifically proven heightened health & hygiene protocols. A comprehensive campus management solution, EduCare addresses all key touchpoints that ensure the safety and peace of mind of all concerned stakeholders. They prioritize safe commuting to the campus, entry point controls, frequent disinfection and cleaning of washrooms and classrooms and providing nutritious, fresh and immunity-boosting food on campus.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has had an unprecedented impact on the educational community both financially and psychologically," said Nitin Trikha, Country Head, Sodexo, Education Services Segment. "As we prepare for resumption of off-line education, in this new normal, it is important for all stakeholders to have complete trust and peace of mind. EduCare, our industry-first, comprehensive and highly curated program focusing on health and wellness solutions is the ideal partner for education institutes in this journey. By working together and leveraging the Sodexo expertise, with its nuanced focus on preparation and planning, campuses across the country can be ready to resume operations in a manner that will inspire a high level of confidence in schools, students and parents alike."

Primary focus of Sodexo has been to enhance the quality of campus life for students, teachers and campus communities and EduCARE will help reassure students, parents, faculty and staff about the hygiene and wellness protocols in place. Some of the key protocols include safe commuting to reach the campus, entry point controls like temperature checks, mask discipline and contactless hand sanitizers. The classrooms and washrooms are frequently cleaned and disinfected. Safety and hygiene is ensured in the corridors and play areas. The health and welfare of students staying in hostels is prioritized with fresh, nutritious and healthy food in the cafeterias, and thorough care is taken to ensure social distancing and touch-free services. Refreshments are available as grab-and-go, vending solutions and tuck shops, where payments can be made digitally.

"Since we are a residential school, Sodexo's contribution has been instrumental in making sure our campus community's needs are met throughout this tough pandemic. Be it delivering meals to doorsteps during quarantine periods, or ensuring a hygienic cafeteria experience. Our students were especially grateful for the way Sodexo staff managed to keep them well fed during their periods of quarantine. Additionally, the Grab-n-go on campus has created many healthy snacking options for students and faculty. We are grateful for the pleasant and hardworking Sodexo staff every day! They truly make a valuable contribution to our college," said Dr Dale Taylor, Head of UWC Mahindra College, Pune

"We were amongst the first campuses that opened in NCR Region post 1st & 2nd wave," said Samiran Baral, Director of Finance & Administration, Great Lakes Institute of Management, Gurgaon Campus. "With COVID positivity declining and everything opening up again post 3rd wave, students have returned back to the campus and Sodexo played a pivotal role in ensuring every return to be seamless and safe. The heightened safety and hygiene requirements in the wake of COVID-19 is a crucial requirement for Educational Institutions. EduCare by Sodexo is the perfect fit with the most comprehensive campus care program."

Jain Heritage School in Bangalore had biggest concern on safety of staff and students as they reopened the school on 14th February 2022. Archana Vishwanath, School Director said "The Sodexo team's planning and execution is at its best with all COVID safety SOPs & protocols in place which is boosting the confidence levels of our staff, teachers, parents and students. Team Sodexo's assurance to our parents has resulted in exceptional attendance of students to our campus."

The key to a nurturing campus experience lies in ensuring the physical and mental wellness of the students. Col. Ganesh Sharma, ex-CEO, Jain International Residential School expressed, "We're happy to have sustained a 20+ years partnership with Sodexo to support the holistic well-being of students through their integrated campus management services. Constantly evolving with enhanced wellness practices & food solutions, they are extensively supporting the campus to make #backtocampus effortless for the students. Be it with enhanced disinfection services to provide well-nourished delicious meals & much more. EduCARE by Sodexo, a comprehensive campus management solution helps us to better prepare and reopen with confidence."

"Team Sodexo has been a strong pillar of support in reopening the Institute," said Shri. H Satyanarayanan, Additional GM-Administration Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai "Sodexo Education Services has played a pivotal role in ensuring this return will be seamless and safe. The heightened safety and hygiene requirements in the wake of COVID-19 played a key role in determining who our partner should be and EduCare by Sodexo Education was the perfect fit, with the comprehensive solutions program they offered."

"Being back on campus, one of the biggest challenges was to make students feel connected & cared for. We know that the best way to do so is FOOD, we could not have done it without Sodexo. Thank you for all the delicious treats," said Marci Carrel, Elementary School Principal at American School of Bombay, Mumbai.

"EduCARE by Sodexo has been integral part of the reopening and smooth operations of the C.V Raman Global University, ensuring safe return of the students on campus from hygiene & safety from the COVID point of view," said Dr Binita Panda, Registrar, C.V. Raman Global University, Bhubaneswar

Sodexo is proud to serve iconic 4,600 education campuses across 42 countries with exceptional food, facilities & campus care services for over 50 years. In India, currently, they work with premium schools & universities across 15 states & 20 cities serving more than 50 million healthy & nutritious meals every year to 1,00,000 students and 10000 staff and faculty. Sodexo also manages 30 million sq.ft of facilities including complete maintenance of 10,000 hostel rooms on campus.

