Softline Womenswear, a brand by Rupa & Co., signs Bollywood actress Kiara Advani as the new brand ambassador

Kolkata (West Bengal) [india], April 5 (ANI/PNN): Softline Womenswear, the brand from the house of Rupa & CompanyLimited, one of India's largest knitwear organizations, has announced Actress Kiara Advani as the brand ambassador. Softline Womenswear has been the go-to label for Indian fashionistas for their wardrobe-essentials for over two decades. The actress will be endorsing the womenswear range from Softline, including-Leggings, Palazzos and Pants etc.
On the Association, actress Kiara Advani affirmed, "It is a pleasure to be associated with the decades-old brand Softline by the very reputed Rupa & Co. The brand resonates with the youngsters offering unique designs and comfort at the same time. It is one of the very few brands that strikes a chord with people pan India."
Kiara as the New Softline Girl represents the brand's persona to a T. Her unstoppable energy, vibrance and versatility are effortlessly aligned with Softline's wide range of Leggings, Palazzos and Pants. The leggings consist of a wide variety of styles in trendy colours & patterns such as Ankle length, Churidar, Printed, Shimmer, Capri, and Comfort Fit Pocket & Winter Leggings. Similarly, the Pants are available in varieties of Knitted, Kurti & Western Kurti Pants. Palazzos too come in a wide range of colours and designs.
"For a consumer, it's almost magical that how 'EFFORTLESSLY' Softline understands them and helps them dress up for every occasion. We partnering with Kiara will ensure that the brand reaches and appeals to much wider and younger consumers," says Vikash Agarwal, President, Rupa & Co. Ltd.
The brand will be launching a series of campaigns with the new brand ambassador highlighting the wide range of Softline's Leggings, Palazzos and Pants available for the customers. These campaigns will be unveiled both online and offline.
Softline Womenswear is synonymous with innovation, style, and comfort. The expert designers at Softline make sure that they keep up with the latest trends and the requirements of the evolving consumers. Hence the detailing in every product is well thought of and crafted to perfection. With its effortless, easy-breezy movements and endless colour options, fashion is now going to get comfortably & effortlessly stylish.
