PNN Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], October 29: Businesses invest in SEO, advertising, and websites to attract potential customers. Yet a visitor with an unanswered question can leave before making an inquiry. For small teams, the challenge continues after contact: messages arrive across different channels, routine questions consume time, and promising enquiries can get lost between conversations. Bengaluru-based Software Systems is addressing this gap through its flagship product, Livechatbot.in. The platform combines website live chat, an AI agent, visitor insights and lead engagement tools in a shared workspace. Based in JP Nagar, the company brings six years of custom system development experience to a product focused on helping businesses respond to website visitors with more context and less switching between tools.

Turning Website Interest Into Conversations Livechatbot.in gives businesses a chat bubble that visitors can use without leaving the website. Teams can respond to questions about services, pricing, or other requirements while a potential customer is still exploring the business. The platform also allows businesses to start conversations. A live visitor list shows who is currently on the website, while automated flows can greet visitors on selected pages, ask for an email address or present an offer. For example, a business can greet someone browsing its pricing page and invite a question. This creates an opportunity to address uncertainty at a relevant moment, instead of relying entirely on the visitor to find a contact form.

For businesses considering a Live chat bot, the practical benefit is a direct connection between customer interest and an available conversation channel. AI Answers Supported by Business Information Repeated questions can take up a significant part of a small team's day. Opening hours, service information, and delivery policies are examples of queries that may not require a fresh response each time. According to its published product information, Livechatbot.in's AI agent can use a knowledge base built from a business's FAQs or website pages. Businesses can provide guidance on tone and test responses in a playground before enabling the agent for visitors. Human support remains part of the process. The AI agent can hand conversations to the team, and an agent can take over when a question needs personal attention.

This gives businesses a way to handle routine questions while keeping staff available for enquiries that require judgement or a more detailed discussion. The quality of the information supplied to the knowledge base remains important to the usefulness of its answers. Visitor Context Alongside Every Enquiry A customer's message is more useful when a team understands what led to it. Someone visiting for the first time may need an introduction, while a returning visitor exploring pricing may have a more specific question. Livechatbot.in lists traffic source, pages visited, time spent on pages, location, local time, device information, and returning-visitor status among its visitor insights. Notes, tags, and previous chats provide additional context for team members handling a conversation.

These details support live website traffic management by connecting visitor activity with customer engagement. Rather than looking only at overall traffic numbers, a business can use available context to decide when to reach out and how to respond. For teams, the immediate value is continuity: the next person handling a chat can review relevant information instead of starting the conversation from scratch. A More Organised Approach to Lead Engagement Businesses looking for a lead management system often need a clearer way to identify promising enquiries and keep useful customer information accessible. Livechatbot.in contributes to this workflow through lead scoring, alerts, email capture, notes, tags and conversation history. Its published features include a score to help teams identify potentially valuable visitors, alongside automated flows that can collect contact details.

These tools can help staff prioritise attention, but a score is not a guarantee of a sale. Effective follow-up still depends on understanding the customer's requirement and responding appropriately. When nobody is available, the platform can ask visitors for an email address so the business can respond later. Operating hours can also be configured, giving teams a defined process for handling enquiries outside their availability. One Inbox for Multiple Websites and Team Members Managing several websites can mean checking separate dashboards and missing messages between tabs. Livechatbot.in allows multiple websites to connect to one account, with conversations arriving in a shared inbox. Businesses can add teammates to respond from that inbox. Browser notifications, a web app, and an Android app give teams additional ways to stay informed about incoming conversations.

Installation is available through a website script or a WordPress plugin. The product website also lists compatibility with Shopify, Wix, Squarespace, and other websites that allow scripts to be added. This combination is relevant to small businesses and teams managing more than one digital property. It brings website conversations together while allowing staff to respond from different devices. Bringing Website Engagement Into Everyday Operations Software Systems' focus on Livechatbot.in reflects a practical business priority: helping teams make better use of the interest their websites already receive. By combining conversations, automated assistance, and visitor context, the product connects website activity with the day-to-day work of answering questions and handling enquiries. Businesses can evaluate its suitability against their website setup, customer questions, and internal response process.

Software Systems is based in JP Nagar, Bengaluru, and has worked in custom system development for six years. Alongside Livechatbot.in, the company provides custom software development, custom websites for niche businesses, and app development for small businesses, with services shaped around individual operational requirements. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)