SOLO becomes the first Indian brand to enter the global office stationery and supplies market

New Delhi [India], March 24 (ANI/PNN): The 'SOLO' brand of Filex Systems Private Limited, plans to become India's lone office supplies and stationery company to expand its global footprint with presence Middle East and African markets, building on its presence in 6 countries.
The SOLO brand was founded in 1996 by Amit Gupta out of a pure desire to change the perception of office stationery and supplies in India. High-quality, innovative, and international-standard products paved the way for the brand to become India's go-to option for premium office stationery.
The company offers products in the categories including files, folders, desktop organizers, writing stationery, laptop accessories, audio-visual communication tools, and notebooks.
Ashutosh Gupta, director of, SOLO brand said, "SOLO has become an international brand with its presence in six countries and penetration in the Middle East and African markets in the near future. We have an extensive manufacturing setup where in we are making the best quality products and customized for the leading companies in India and abroad."
The SOLO brand has obtained the SEDEX accreditation, which is the highest quality and ethics certification along with the ISO certification to build a strong foundation for the international market. The company infrastructure is spread across 35,000 square feet in factories and warehouses which is equipped to cater to the needs of the market.
The SOLO brand has a better presence than its competitors and its products are available on the leading e-commerce websites including Amazon and Flipkart etc.
"SOLO brings together experience, engineering, and innovation as it leads the industry with example by developing Innovative, dependable, and lifetime top quality products to suit the needs of the masses. New designs and ideas are always on the drawing board to add to our existing list of trademarks and patents," explained Gupta.
