Sona Comstar - IIT Delhi innovation program for safe, clean and eco-friendly mobility

New Delhi [India], Aug 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): IIT Delhi is inviting applications from startups for the unique incubation/acceleration program in the domain of Safe, Clean and Eco-friendly mobility.

The program is a joint initiative by Sona Comstar, an Indian origin, global automotive systems & components manufacturer, and world's largest for precision forged gears for differentials, and the Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer (FITT) that, inter alia, manages technology business incubators and enables innovations and technology commercialization.

The innovation program is open to young Indian Startup companies working in EV technologies, vehicle safety solutions, other efficient mobility and connectivity solutions.

The call for applications is open from Aug 15th to Sept 15th, 2020. Two startups shall be supported each year with up to Rs 80 Lakhs each to complete proof of concept and develop prototypes. The technical expertise of IIT Delhi along with a strong mentor network for business guidance shall be available for the startups to develop and deploy their solutions.

The detailed eligibility criteria, program guidelines and the application form can be found on the website fitt-iitd.in

