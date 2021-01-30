Sonal Barmecha bags Power Woman Award for food and beverage

Mumbai ( Maharashtra) [India], January 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): The woman who changed the nation's idea of healthy eating, Sonal Barmecha, has won the award for Power Women 2020 for West India in the Food and Beverage category. Organised by The Times of India Group, the event was held in Mumbai on January 27.

Sonal, a chartered accountant by qualification, is a fitness enthusiast with a deep passion for spreading awareness about healthy living. She is a mom of two self-dependent young ones. Sonal says that she has been into fitness for as long as she can remember. She refused to eat at restaurants because of pre-prepped food. However, Sonal never compromised on taste. She packs every food with loads of flavour while keeping the health quotient intact.

Sonal gave her passion for clean and healthy eating a concrete shape in the form of her first restaurant at Koregaon Park, Pune in 2016. Since then, Sante Spa Cuisine has been synonymous with healthy eating. It quickly became a multi-city restaurant with branches in Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Chennai.

What is unique about the restaurants that Sonal owns and runs is that guests are not deprived of binging on delicacies from all over the world while not having to compromise on the quality of food. You get a guilt-free restaurant experience where the food is honestly healthy. And enjoyed not only by the adults but the children too.

Freshest of locally grown ingredients and innovative ideas of replacing unhealthy ingredients with super healthy ones go into the making of each and every plateful at Sante's. Sonal's concept of Spa cuisine is unique. Just as a spa session relaxes our body and mind, Spa cuisine cleanses us from within. It is centered around healthy eating and being environment-friendly. So much brains and effort has gone into making Sante that even non-vegetarians love the concept and have become regulars.

Sonal is for sure a power woman. She has received heaps of praise and a number of awards too for her innovative ideas that are backed by passion and the zeal to bring every idea to life. With yet another feather added to the cap, Sonal's enthusiasm in making restaurant eating healthy and enjoyable is on the rise.

Her mission is to make sante available at more locations across the country and the world. Spreading goodness, happiness and wellness through the power of good and healthy food without compromising on the flavours, varieties and the taste.

