Sonalika initiates vaccination drive to cover 100% of its workforce including employees, channel partners and teams

New Delhi [India], May 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): The fresh, harsh wave of Coronavirus cases has again bought back the testing times for almost every stakeholder of the society. Alike last year when the first COVID-19 pandemic wave hit the country, Sonalika Tractors has again been at the forefront in supporting its employees, channel partners and its staff to remain fully secured from the pandemic in 2021.

As a responsible corporate entity, Sonalika Tractors has already taken the full responsibility to arrange and bear expenses related to COVID-19 vaccination of its entire workforce including Pan India employees, channel partners and their teams. It is of utmost priority at Sonalika Tractors to safeguard its family from the pandemic and support India fight back to challenge COVID-19 wave.

Sonalika Tractors has already administered over 5,400 vaccines & counting at April'21 at its Hoshiarpur facility. The vaccination drive will continue at the plant and also at Pan India level in May'21 until the 100 per cent of Sonalika employees and channel partners as well as their teams will be fully vaccinated.

Moreover, Sonalika's teams remain fully committed to develop robust quality products for the farmers across the globe and support them with our superior quality service for maximum uptime of our advanced technology powered products. Overall, Sonalika has sold overall 9,130 tractors in April'21 and has registered a staggering 851 pe rcent domestic growth, thereby beating industry growth of est. 436 per cent by a significant margin.

Sharing his thoughts on the tough prevailing conditions, Raman Mittal, Executive Director, Sonalika Group, said, "India is witnessing one of the worst times in its history and it is time that we all join hands together to support our country rise up again. Today, everyone's health is of prime importance and vaccination would help to win the war against the current challenging situation, where sales stands today to be secondary."

"As a responsible corporate entity, we have initiated vaccination drive last month targeting to cover each and every employee, channel partner and their team to win over the current, tougher 2nd wave of the pandemic."

"All expenses related to this vaccination drive to cover 100 per cent workforce will be taken care by Sonalika. Even during the pandemic times last year, Sonalika Tractors had pioneered various initiatives which powered the company to emerge as the fastest growing tractor brand in the industry in FY'21, surpassing annual industry growth."

Sonalika Tractors, one of India's leading tractor manufacturers and the No. 1 Exports brand from India, has established its robust presence in the domestic as well as in over 130 countries with 11 lakh+ customers. Sonalika manufactures the widest heavy duty tractor range in 20-120 HP and 70+ implements at its Hoshiarpur facility in Punjab that caters to the varied needs of customers across the globe. Being a farmer-centric brand, the Govt. of India has chosen Sonalika as the only tractor brand to contribute to the Niti-Aayog for its inspirational project of doubling the farmer's income in the country.

Sonalika tractor portfolio is customised as per the needs is equipped with efficient engines which give higher power output and remain affordable with low maintenance for better total cost of ownership and experience. Sonalika is the leading brand in more than 50 HP tractor segment and is strengthening its presence in more than 40 HP segment to achieve the leadership position.

As the farm mechanisation expert, Sonalika Agro Solutions offers a wide range of implements to address various stages of crop cycle ranging from land preparation to post harvesting operations including residue management. Sonalika has also forayed into Custom Hiring Centres, a platform that offers small and marginal farmers an access to advanced agri machinery on rent, thereby aims to increase farm output in a cost effective way. The company has introduced 'Agro Solutions' app for easy access of requisite machinery to farmers, thereby promoting farm mechanization in the country.

Sonalika is the No. 1 Exports brand from India and is proudly associated with 1.25 lakh customers in markets outside India, a true sign of acceptability of an Indian company across 130 countries. Having a 100 per cent presence across all European countries, our tractors are successfully operated by more than 20,000 satisfied customers in diversified European conditions. Sonalika has also set up a spare parts centre in Germany that caters to the regional requirements with an aim to provide better service and customer satisfaction.

The Hoshiarpur plant of Sonalika is the World's No.1 vertically integrated tractor manufacturing plant that is designed to manufacture customised farm machinery as per the farmer's crop-specific applications. The facility is fully equipped to manufacture almost every element in-house which goes in the making of a tractor and is powered by robotic as well as automation.

