Sonalika Publications launches "Tales of Different Tails" Book Series; Celebrates the Fun-filled Way of Learning and Living with a Splash of 'Monkeyness'

New Delhi [India], March 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): Sonalika Publications has been known to hold a firm belief in the importance of education to build a firm foundation for a better society and a brighter future. Sonalika Publications has focused on promoting inclusive education to reach every nook and corner of the country. They aim to bring out a variety of publications by introducing different genres, all with the motive to make learning interesting, by breaking the monotony. Sonalika Publications aim to make education accessible to all and hence, their mission is aligned with the simplification of the lessons to make them as easy and comprehensible as possible.

Another stride in the direction of inclusivity Sonalika Publications has taken is by making publications bilingual, available in English as well as Hindi. Environment sustainability is another important aspect that Sonalika Publications highly reveres and they haven't left this stone unturned. All their books are made from recycled paper. This corroborates their ideals because they believe sustainability and knowledge to be two sides of the same coin. Lessons with an amalgamation of stories with interesting activities for the cognitive development of young minds is how they deliver the idea of active learning.

Right from the first publication, Sonalika Publication has made sure to intrigue the minds of young readers, in a way that inspires them. Yet again, they are back with a new series, 'Tales of Different Tails' that captures other essential values - preserving your inner child and living a life full of fun. This series aims to capture the essence of childlike wonder in everyday life, especially during all the shenanigans in friendships. It aims to capture how curiosity coupled with playfulness is the perfect equation to capture the essence of the same. 'Tales of Different Tails' is a celebration of 'monkeyness' in our hearts, penned with love by a mother-son duo, of Annant Mittal and his mother, Surbhi Mittal.

Surbhi Mittal, Director Sonalika Group CSR, says about Tales of Different Tails, "We believe, more than ever, in today's digital age that books have become more important and powerful as they carry stories rooted in our culture, moral values, and learning. The art of storytelling can be best done through characters and animals which children love and relate to. The values and spirit of "monkeyness" are what make Tales of Different Tails a wonderful read for children and adults alike as it brings out a child in all of us."

Bringing books with ambition that makes sure to teach love, friendship, and trust, develop imagination, curiosity, and intelligence, Sonalika Publications celebrates the healthy growth of children. Sonalika Publications, will be coming up with more interesting topics to impart education is fun-filled way.

